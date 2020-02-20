A change in leadership is coming to the helm of the Coweta Public School athletics department. Pending board approval on March 9, Dewayne Hunter will be the district’s new athletic director beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
Hunter will succeed long-time Coweta Athletic Director Tim Johnson who is retiring this spring.
Hunter is a 1989 graduate of Woodward High School and a 1994 graduate of the University. He taught Pre-AP and regular English for 13 years and has coached multiple sports including football, baseball, track, cross country and golf.
Coweta’s newly named athletic director was a lead administrator in opening Southmoore High School, a Class 6A district in Moore, Okla., in 2007. He has spent the last 13 years as Southmoore’s site athletic director.
Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said approximately 25 applications were received for the athletic director’s job, including a few from out of state. Seven individuals were interviewed, including three local applicants. Holmes noted they were all quality candidates.
“I am confident that Mr. Hunter will immediately make a positive impact in our community as his passion for student athletes is evident,” Holmes said.
Hunter has two daughters. Madison is a traveling nurse in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and Makayla is a first year elementary teacher in Moore.