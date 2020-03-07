Opening the 2020 soccer season on March 3, the Coweta Lady Tigers and Tigers were both winners when they hosted Skiatook.
Lady Tiger action resulted in a 4-2 win. Haile Sowell scored two goals and Lilyan Winters adding the other two goals.
In men’s action, senior Caleb Rowley score twice and freshman Mason Kidd scored three times in a 5-1 win. Two of those goals were scored in the first half and the other three came in the second half.
Assists were recorded by Alan Aquino, Hayden Ellis, Christopher Ramirez and Mason Vinaya. Goalkeeper was sophomore Jackson Long.
Next action for the Lady Tigers and Tigers will come after Spring Break. They will travel to Bartlesville on Tuesday, March 24. Action begins at 6 p.m. for the Lady Tigers’ match.
Both teams will compete in the Stillwater Cup Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28.