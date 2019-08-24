Coweta Lady Tiger softball got hit hard early last week. They fell at Collinsville 6-0 and dropped a road trip at Claremore 14-4, with the Lady Zebras overcoming six errors and posting a run-rule win.
Hitting seems to have disappeared from most of the Lady Tiger lineup except for a few still battling at the plate.
Senior centerfielder Maddie Wheat blasted a triple and a double at Collinsville and was stranded on the bases both times. Wheat also hit a double, with an RBI and a run scored at Claremore.
Ashlyn Oswald added two hits with a double at Collinsville to complete the four hits recorded. Kirbi Tiger and Rhilee Denton added hits to complete the three runs at Claremore.
Freshman Tarun Robinson went the distance in the circle at Collinsville. She gave up a two-run home run in the third inning, and the Lady Cardinals added four runs in the sixth to finish off the Lady Tigers.
Fellow freshman Braedyn Sheofee went the first inning at Claremore, giving up three runs. She was followed by Robinson who gave up 11 runs in two innings of work before Tiger shut down the run marathon with one inning of work. She allowed only two hits.
Overall, the Lady Zebras blasted four doubles, a triple and a home run.
Competing in the Rogers State University Festival on Thursday and Friday, Coweta opened against 6A Sand Springs . The Lady Tiger bats finally heated up to bomb the Lady Sandites for a 9-0 lead after two innings. Coweta blasted nine hits and nine RBIs to cruise to a 9-3 win.
Robinson threw a two-hitter in the circle, scattering three runs, striking out four batters and walking eight.
Wheat doubled to lead off the game in the top of the first inning and Bailey Cooper bunted her across the plate. Oswald reached on a fielder’s choice, Kayley Iott hit an RBI ground out and Tiger’s RBI single scored Cooper for a 3-0 lead.
Coweta experienced a six run, six hit explosion in the second inning. Madison Hedge lead off with a walk, Oswald singled, Cooper hit a two RBI single and Iott blasted a two RBI double.
Tiger hit an RBI ground out, Robinson hit an RBI single and Sheofee finished the barrage with an RBI single.
In the second game Coweta took control early to defeat 6A Bixby 5-1 behind three-hit pitching by Tiger.
Cooper, Robins and Sydney Dill had two hits each to pace the offense. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, giving them control over all five innings.
The Lady Tigers will host Pryor Aug. 29 for a 5 p.m. game. They will travel to Fort Gibson on Sept. 3 for a 6 p.m. game, followed Sept. 5 by 5 p.m. action at Bishop Kelley.
Coweta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-4-3
Collinsville 0 0 2 0 0 4 x 6-9-2
Individual Stats: Wheat 2 hits with a double & triple; Oswald 2 hits with a double.
Pitching: Robinson 9 hits, 6 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks.
Team Stats: 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 left on base.
Coweta 2 1 1 0 0 4-3-3
Claremore 3 6 5 0 x 14-12-6
Individual Stats: Wheat double, 1 RBI, run scored; Tiger 1 hit, walk; Denton 1 hit.
Pitching: Sheofee (1 inn) 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk; Robinson (2 inn) 7 hits, 11 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks; Tiger (1.0 inn) 2 hits.
Team Stats: 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 RBI’s, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts, 5 left on base.
Coweta 3 6 0 0 0 9-9-5
Sand Springs 0 0 1 1 1 3-2-4
Individual Stats: Wheat 2 hits with double, 2 run; Oswald 2 hits, 2 runs; Cooper 1 hit, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs; Iott 1 double, 1 RBI, 1 run; Tiger 1 hit, 2 RBI’s, 1 run; Robinson 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 walk; Sheofee 1 hit, 1 RBI; Hedge 1 walk.
Pitching: Robinson (5 inn) 2 hits, 3 runs, 4 strike outs, 8 walks.
Team Stats: 9 hits, 9 runs, 9 RBI’s, 2 walks, 5 strike outs, 6 left on base.
Coweta 3 0 0 1 1 5-10-3
Bixby 1 0 0 0 0 1-3-4
Individual Stats: Cooper 2 hits, 1 run; Robinson 2 hits, 2 RBI’s; Dill 2 hits; Wheat 1 hit, 1 run; Oswald 1 hit; Iott 1 hit; Tiger 1 hit; Denton 1 walk.
Pitching: Tiger (4.2 inn) 3 hits, 1 run, 1 strike out, no walks.
Team Stats: 10 hits, 5 runs, 2 RBI’s, 1 walk, 8 left on base.