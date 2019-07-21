First hints of the coming prep sports season are now evident as both fast pitch softball and volleyball have begun their organized practices. Student athletes and coaches are working toward the opening of the 2019 season around the middle of August.
With only six weeks until the start of the football campaign, those teams will begin organized drills the second week of August.
Coweta volleyball is primed and ready for another bid to compete for a state championship. The Lady Tigers finished in the final four of 5A last year, losing to state champion Bishop Kelley in a classic battle in the semi-finals.
Third year Head Coach Tony Ramos guided his 2018 team to a 32-8 finish in a rugged schedule against the best teams in Oklahoma. His three-year record of 63-19 shows a progression of improvement.
Returning a solid pair of senior leaders, backed up by a super talented junior class, Coach Ramos also expects to gain help from a freshman group just beginning their varsity experience.
He has once again created a rugged schedule of tournaments and head-to-head challenges for his Lady Tigers.
Second year Head Coach Desiree Booker guided her Lady Tigers in 2018 through a rugged district slate of competition. Coweta finished 19-15 overall and 7-5 in district play, losing in the 5A Regional finals to Tahlequah, 5-1.
Bringing a positive note to the season will be a group of freshmen moving up from a super 20-1 campaign in 2018.
Junior high head coach Kaysi Wortham's team won Metro Lakes Conference and tournament championships and lost only to 6A Tulsa Union, 3-2.
Coweta Tiger football begins a new era as new Head Coach Tim Harper takes command. Harper comes to the Tigers from a very successful career in Arkansas, with his most recent endeavor at Mena.
A good corps of experienced veterans and underclassmen greet Coach Harper, but there are a lot of challenges to overcome as they prepare to face another rugged non-district and district campaign. Their 2018 season ended in the 5A quarterfinals.
From this point forward, excitement will build as the 2019-20 Coweta athletic programs unfold under the watchful eye of veteran Athletic Director Tim Johnson.