Jumping into heavy competition the first week of the season, both Coweta Lady Tiger softball and volleyball will compete in tournament action this weekend.
Coweta Lady Tiger softball will compete in the 32-team Broken Arrow Varsity Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday at BA’s Arrowhead Fields.
At 10 a.m. Friday, Coweta will face Fort Gibson on Field 6, followed immediately by a game against Owasso on Field 5. The Lady Tigers will face Broken Arrow Black at 5 p.m. on Field 7.
Saturday action pits the Lady Tigers against Collinsville at 9 a.m. on Field 7, followed at 12:30 a.m. with a game against Southmoore on Field 6 to complete pool play.
Bracket play games will follow at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to complete the two-day event.
Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball will travel to Dennison, Tex. to compete in a three-day tournament, Thursday through Saturday.
Next week the two teams will settle into regular season play. The softball team will travel to Collinsville Monday for a 5 p.m. game and on Tuesday at 5 p.m. they will compete in Claremore. The week wraps up Thursday and Friday at the Rogers State University Festival.
Coweta Volleyball will host Catoosa on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for their home season opener and host Tahlequah on Thursday, Aug. 22.