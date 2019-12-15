In home dual action with Collinsville last week at the I-High Gym, the Coweta Tigers forfeited their first two weights before being over-powered by the Cardinals in 5A action 57-12. Coweta won only three matches.
Trailing 45-0, 170-pound sophomore Gage Hamm finally broke through with a win for the Tigers as he decisioned Jaren Seabolt, 10-3. Senior Piper Pennington captured a 5-2 decision at 195 as he defeated Gabe Lyon and heavyweight Caleb Phillips pinned Cardinal Isaac House late in the first period for the Tigers’ last points.
“Got a ways to go, we have to get much better scoring," Coach Ashton Cooper said. "We've got some young kids just learning how to really wrestle. Collinsville will be nationally ranked again this season. They put a totally different lineup on the floor tonight compared to their match with Owasso."
“We had a few guys get it done, but Collinsville is so deep. They will have state placers and medalists from last year that will not even make the varsity roster," Cooper continued. "They have seven or eight state titles competing when they step on the mat. They are tough to compete against.”
To open action on the mat, Owen McNatt (120) was pinned by Troy Spratley; Bronson Burcham (126) suffered a 21-6 technical fall to Jordan Williams; Kam Chrisman (132) was pinned by Caleb Tanner; Mason Kidd (138) was pinned by Rocky Stephens; C.J. Clifton (145) was pinned by Drake Acklin; Cole Stevens (152) was pinned by Wyatt Hartley and Jesse McDermott lost a 9-1 decision to Kolten Allphin, putting the Tigers down 45-0.
After Hamm won his match, Hudson Moody (182) was pinned by Brayden Gilkey before Pennington’s victory. Elijah Fadeyev was pinned by Zach Morris before Phillips ended the dual with a pin.
Next action for the Tiger grapplers will be in the prestigious Kansas City Stampede, one of the top five grading tournaments in the nation scheduled for December 20-21.
Returning from the Christmas-New Year holidays, the Tigers will travel to Ft. Gibson Thursday, Jan. 9 and compete in the Larry Wilkey Invitational Tournament in Jenks January 10-11.