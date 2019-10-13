Priming their attack in preparation for the 5A regionals, the Coweta Lady Tigers pushed their 5A top 10 record to 26-11 last week, facing some of the toughest 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A competition they could arrange in hopes of following up on the state semi-final finish last season.
Early in the week, the Lady Tigers defeated Tulsa Cascia Hall 3-1, with set scores of 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23. Team statistics included six serving aces, 49 kills, one block, 46 assists and 144 digs.
“It was a great win tonight versus No. 6 Cascia Hall. They played us close, too close for comfort,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “We took care of the first two sets and gave away a lead in the third. But overall, we had a great night. Awesome performance by Kaycee Stiles (41 assists), Linzy Dill (11 kills), Allyson Mercer (10 kills), Kaycee Stiles (56 digs) and Alexxia Mercer (19 kills).”
The Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday, hosting the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs and their head coach, former Coweta assistant Jamie Fithian with a 3-0 win. Set scores were 25-8, 25-14 and 25-3. Team results included seven serving aces, 35 kills, six blocks, 35 assists and 61 digs.
Alexxia Mercer led in kills with 12, Kaycee Stiles led in digs with 23 and sister Heather Stiles led in serving aces with six and 34 assists.
“It was a great win tonight on Senior Night. We showed up and took care of business. We had the best game of the season,” Ramos said. “This closes the regular season and gives us our fifth conference championship in a row. Now we get ready for regionals on Monday.”
“It’s a bitter-sweet win. I have had our seniors for the past four years and I’m going to miss them,” Ramos continued. “I tried not to think about it too much.”
The Lady Tigers will host Glenpool, Collinsville and Lawton Mac Arthur in 5A regional action on Monday. The winner will qualify for the 5A State Tournament.
Coweta 3, Cascia Hall 1
Team Statistics: 6 aces, 49 kills, 1 block, 46 assists, 144 digs.
Individual Statistics: Alex Harper 7 digs, 3 kills; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 19 kills, 25 digs; Allyson Mercer 10 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 19 digs; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 5 kills, 41 assists, 18 digs; Jaylynn Peck 5 digs; Kaylee Stiles 1 ace, 4 assists, 56 digs; Linzy Dill 2 aces, 11 kills, 8 digs; Madison Swift 1 kill, 2 digs; Sydney Welborn 4 digs.
Coweta 3, Skiatook 0
Team Statistics: 7 aces, 35 kills, 6 blocks, 35 assists, 61 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 12 kills, 14 digs; Allyson Mercer 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Heather Stiles 6 aces, 3 kills, 34 assists, 3 digs; Peck 6 digs; Kaycee Stiles 23 digs; Dill 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Swift 1 dig; Welborn 7 digs.