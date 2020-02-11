Coweta High School and Sloat Junior High took second place in their respective divisions while Heritage IGC and Mission IGC finshed second and third, respectively, in the Feb. 4 Coweta Archery Meet held at the I-High gym.
Locust Grove shot to the title in the high school division with Salina taking the top spot in the middle mchool ranks. Tahlequah-Sequoyah dominated to win the elementary title.
Some of the top shooters from Coweta include: Elementary—Mason Groth and Kysen Smith (Heritage IGC) 249; Lexi Pearce (Heritage IGC) 213 and Stormie Woodward (Heritage IGC) 212.
Middle School—Ava Voyles (Heritage IGC) 280, Sophie Albertus (Heritage IGC) 194, T.J. Elliott (Heritage IGC) 240, Landon Fischer (Heritage IGC) 238.
High School—Trey Dyer 291, Devin Freeman 289, Dana Noble and Avery Little 268 each.
COWETA ARCHERY RESULTS
TEAM
High School—1, Locust Grove 3,205. 2, Coweta 3,174. 3, Stilwell 3,120.
Boys—1, Kolby Chancellor (Salina) 294. 2, Trey Dyer (Coweta) 291. 3, Devin Freeman (Coweta) 289. 4, Tyler Dumel (Salina) 288. 5, Day Noiseau (Stilwell) 286.
Girls—1, Mikhayla Minear (Salina) 283. 2, (tie) Anne-Marie Reed (Locust Grove) 280. 2, Kaitlyn Cox (Salina) 280. 4, Rylie Wagner (Locust Grove) 273. 5, Josie Murphy (Salina) 272.
Middle School—1, Salina 3,326. 2, Coweta 3,133. 3, Tahlequah Sequoyah 3,068.
Boys—1, Caden Gardner (Salina) 290. 2, Ayden Wilson (Panama) 281. 3, Max Burger (Salina) 279. 4, Michael Bark (Salina) 278. 5, Reese Marble (Salina) 274.
Girls—1, Brenlyn Roberts (DSJ) 286. 2, Ashley Bark (Salina) 285. 3, Kate Little (DSJ) 281. 4, Ava Voyles (Coweta Heritage) 280. 5, Luxie Morris (Salina) 278.
Elementary—1, Tahlequah Sequoyah 2,905. 2, Coweta Heritage 2,379. 3, Coweta Mission 2,191.
Boys—1, Wyatt Mullins (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 261. 2, (tie) Isaac Cagle (Tahlequah Sequoyah) and Brayden Lowe (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 251. 4, Jason Smart (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 250. 5, (tie) Mason Groth (Coweta Heritage) 249 and Kysen Smith (Coweta Heritage) 249.
Girls—1, Lexis Breshears (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 262. 2, Kellie Stuard (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 238. 3, Lanie Thompson (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 237. 4, Brooklynn Roper (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 235. 5, (tie) Ava Springer (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 228 and Hailey James (Tahlequah Sequoyah) 228.