Friday night football returns to Tiger Field this week as the Wagoner Bulldogs invade the Coweta Tiger turf for the Annual Highway 51 Shootout.
The rivalry series has been dominated in recent years by the Bulldogs, but the past two meetings have been exciting hard-nosed, close battles.
Wagoner established the Oklahoma 11-man undefeated string last season at 48 before losing at Oologah, and the Bulldogs are eager to re-establish their dominance over 4A football. In addition to Coweta, that string included several wins over 5A Pryor as well as some of the toughest 4A teams.
Coweta begins a new era with former Mena, Arkansas Head Coach Tim Harper moving to Tiger Land and his arrival has been met with excitement and determination by athletes, parents and fans.
Working hard from the first day at Tiger Field, Coach Harper is not accustomed to losing. Even more than that, he expects athletes to give everything they have on each and every play.
Early scrimmage action at Broken Arrow showed the spirit of Coach Harper and his determination for his team to perform well on every single down, whether it be offense, defense or special teams. He is a coach with determination to see athletes improve.
With a new look, the Tigers must quickly replace some holes created by transfers in the off season, including junior defensive player Isaac Smith to the Bulldogs after a solid sophomore season for the Tigers last year.
Coweta returns senior receiving weapon Blake Lair, a record setter who is on track to add a couple more marks this season. He has 63 career receptions for 1,217 yards and a record 21 touchdowns.
Last year he scored a season record 16 touchdowns and had the second highest yardage year with 969 yards.
Senior tailback Piper Pennington will be called upon to improve the rushing game after gaining 163 yards on 53 carries and two touchdowns last season. Junior Wesley Spohn carried 132 times as a sophomore for 481 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, seniors Jesse McDermott, Blake Garman and Jonathan Fadeyev, along with juniors Jaxon Stidham and Gunnar McCollough, offer lots of positives for limiting the success of opposing offenses.
Sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm could also see limited defensive action after a super freshman campaign that included a team-leading four interceptions, 76 tackles (73 unassisted) and three tackles for loss.
New names will crop up quickly including freshman tailback Mason Ford, who has shown great promise and had a good scrimmage against Choctaw a couple of weeks ago. His addition to the offense could help open the way for lots of variations this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Field, Friday night, as both teams seek to establish a foothold on the 2019 season with an opening victory.