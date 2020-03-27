Coweta senior inside power Chandler Wheeler was selected to the Metro Lakes All Conference first team in honors released recently. Junior post Jacob Mills was a second team selection.
Wheeler finished his senior season with 269 points, 155 rebounds, 24 assists, 23 blocks, 12 steals, with a 66.7% average at the free throw line. He averaged 11.2 points per game.
Mills finished the season with 179 points, 138 rebounds, 22 assists, 16 steals and 11 blocks. He averaged 58.7 percent at the free throw line and 9.9 points per contest. He missed eight games with a bad ankle sprain.
Receiving honor mention honors were Hayden Brewster, Tyler Arreola and Seth Anderson.
Brewster finished his senior season with 236 points, including 67 three-pointers. He also had 73 rebounds, 41 assists, 27 steals and four blocks. He had a 56.3% average at the free throw line and averaged 9.1 points per game.
Arreola had 206 points, including 22 three-pointers, 98 rebounds, 90 assists, 26 steals and six blocks. He had a 77.2% free throw average, while averaging 7.9 points per game.
Anderson had 152 points, with 44 three-pointers. He recorded 34 rebounds, 20 assists, 20 steals and averaged 5.8 points per game.