Earning varsity experience last season in their freshmen campaign, Caleb Phillips (40 tackles, four sacks) and Gage Hamm (76 tackles — 73 unassisted, four interceptions) set the stage for an eager group of sophomores battling for a chance to start with the 2019 Coweta Tigers.
Hamm, expected to start at quarterback, also got some experience late in the season at that position, including in the quarterfinal playoff loss to Ardmore. He is also a very capable wide receiver at 6’4” with proven strong hands after grabbing four interceptions as a freshman.
About 20 sophomores are working hard in pre-season with hopes of helping the Tigers return to the playoffs and quickly establish the new attacks brought by first year Head Coach Tim Harper and his staff.
Sophomore Career Statistics
Caleb Phillips – 40 tackles (36 unassisted), 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks.
Gage Hamm – 76 tackles (73 unassisted), 3 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions; 9 carries, 31 yards, 1 reception, 25 yards.