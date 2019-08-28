Sophomores

Coweta Tiger sophomore athletes Michael Fletcher, Carter Fuser, Christian Jones, Gage Hamm, Cade Conner, Cadence Denton, Owen McNatt, Dylan Barber, Zack Dodson, Brody Rucker, J.J. McNamee, Alessandro Cairati, Stryker Edmonson, Brok Estes, Braden Doerr, Tanner Hester, Luke Morgan, Caleb Phillips, Jacob Nasworthy and Maverick McCollough and trainers Olivia Navarro and Jaydn Potter. CLAY ALLEN/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Earning varsity experience last season in their freshmen campaign, Caleb Phillips (40 tackles, four sacks) and Gage Hamm (76 tackles — 73 unassisted, four interceptions) set the stage for an eager group of sophomores battling for a chance to start with the 2019 Coweta Tigers.

Hamm, expected to start at quarterback, also got some experience late in the season at that position, including in the quarterfinal playoff loss to Ardmore. He is also a very capable wide receiver at 6’4” with proven strong hands after grabbing four interceptions as a freshman.

About 20 sophomores are working hard in pre-season with hopes of helping the Tigers return to the playoffs and quickly establish the new attacks brought by first year Head Coach Tim Harper and his staff.

Sophomore Career Statistics

Caleb Phillips – 40 tackles (36 unassisted), 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks.

Gage Hamm – 76 tackles (73 unassisted), 3 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions; 9 carries, 31 yards, 1 reception, 25 yards.

