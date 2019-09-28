Grinding out their first 5A-3 District win Friday on the road, the Coweta Tigers survived a rugged defensive battle at East Central University's Norris Field to beat the Ada Cougars, 14-13.
Facing a 13-0 deficit in the second period, the Tigers got a hard-fought touchdown as Gunnar McCollough ran 35 yards for the goal line. Brody Rucker toed what would be a crucial extra point, narrowing the deficit to 13-7.
Coweta took the lead in the third period with a creative play where quarterback Gage Hamm caught an 8-yard pass from freshman quarterback Na’Kylan Starks. Rucker nailed the game-winning extra point, giving the Tigers the one-point advantage.
From that point on, it was the Coweta defense that did the job, sending the Tigers home with an important district win.
This week they will head down the highway to Durant where they will face the 0-4 Lions on Friday .
Durant lost to McAlester 35-7 Friday night, after suffering non-district losses to Poteau (40-13), Ardmore (28-2) and Broken Bow (30-7).
Coweta statistician Roy Bradshaw reports the Tigers rushed 38 times for 182 yards, with one touchdown. They finished with 10 pass completions on 18 attempts with no interceptions, recording 127 yards and one touchdown.
McCollough led the way in the ground game with four carries for 53 yards and his touchdown. Hamm carried 13 times for 46 yards; Piper Pennington had 10 carries for 42 yards; Na’Kylan Starks recorded four carries for 22 yards and Mason Ford had five carries for 21 yards.
McCollough also led the receivers with three catches for 49 yards. Ford caught two passes for 36 yards and Blake Lair had catches for 26 yards.
Hamm recorded one touchdown catch for eight yards, Starks had one catch for four yards and Wesley Spohn caught one ball for four yards.
After Durant, the Tigers will return to Tiger Field to host the potent, high flying Tulsa Edison Eagles and tailback Sevion Morrison.
Coweta 0 7 7 0 14
Ada 6 7 0 0 13
Scoring:
First Quarter:
Ada-Tyler Peters 34-yard run, kick failed.
Second Quarter:
Ada-Jake Shannon 2-yard run, Phillip Jones kick.
Cow-Gunnar McCollough 35-yard run, Brody Rucker kick.
Third Quarter:
Cow-Gage Hamm 8-yard pass from Na’Kylan Starks, Brody Rucker kick.