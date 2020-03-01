Battling three-time State Champion Tulsa Memorial on their home court, the Coweta Tigers kept pace with the hosts into the third period before the Chargers’ outside shooting overpowered the Tigers’ zone defense. Memorial won the Regional Championship with a 66-51 win.
Down 14-12 after the opening period, Coweta deadlocked the score at halftime, 23-23, and took a quick lead to open the third period. The Tigers tied the score at 28 on a three-pointer by freshman Na’Kylan Starks.
Memorial responded with a classic outside attack. The Chargers sunk their last four baskets of the quarter from three-point range to pull away for a 43-34 advantage heading into the fourth period. They added two more long-range shots and a traditional three-pointer to control the action in the fourth.
The Tigers scored 17 fourth period points, but Memorial poured in 23 for the 15-point win. The Chargers had double figure scoring from Karon Key (20), Seth Pratt (16), Ty Frierson (15) and Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch (13).
“If they hit their shots like they did tonight, we can’t match up. I knew we couldn’t play a man defense against them, so we had to use a zone,” Coach Brandon Maddux said after the game. “They shot the ball extremely well from the outside. Our kids gave a hard-fought effort, just got to put this one behind us and get ready for next week.”
Memorial hit 12 three-pointers in the game, while Coweta managed six, giving the Chargers an 18-point edge from the perimeter.
Senior post Chandler Wheeler led the Tigers with 14 points, followed by Starks with 10, Tyler Arreola 8, Jacob Mills 5, Mason Ford 4, Seth Anderson 3 and Tryston Doherty 2.
Coweta is definitely a team that likes to make the game interesting. Against Pryor on Friday, the Tigers survived a frantic two minutes to advance to the 5A Regional final. The Tigers escaped with a 53-51 win over their Metro Lakes Conference rival after leading by 10 points with 2:28 left in the game.
Pryor took advantage of some rather wild Coweta miscues and five missed free throws before senior guard Tyler Arreola sank a pair of charity shots with :05.1 on the clock to seal the win.
The score was deadlocked 12-12 after one period and by halftime Pryor had a 29-24 lead. In the third quarter, freshman guard Na’Kylan Starks hit a trio of three-pointers to help the Tigers narrow the gap and take a 37-34 lead into the final period.
In the fourth, senior post Chandler Wheeler sank two key baskets and a pair of free throws for the 10-point advantage before things got a little frantic.
“Thank goodness for him (Starks), the young man has a great future. He is definitely one of the guys we have who can go make plays. Tonight, he was huge, especially in the first half. He’s a heck of a ballplayer and a great young man,” Coach Maddux told the Tulsa World after the game.
Starks’ 17 points was a career high. He previously he had a 16-point game. After the game, he told Tulsa World high school sports Writer Barry Lewis, “I want to be a playmaker and that’s what I did.” Friday was also his 15th birthday.
Other scorers were Wheeler with 14, Arreola 8, Brewster and Mills 6 each and Doherty 2.
Tulsa Memorial survived a rugged challenge by Metro Lakes mate Claremore in the other first round game, winning 58-47 by pulling away in the final period.
Next up for the Tigers is 5A Area Tournament action this weekend against an opponent to be determined at a site to be selected. The Tigers will play on Thursday in the Consolation Bracket against either Glenpool or Durant.
Coweta 12 – 12 – 13 – 16 = 53
Pryor 12 – 17 – 5 – 17 = 51
Coweta 12 – 11 – 11 – 17 = 51
T. Memorial 14 – 9 – 20 – 23 = 66