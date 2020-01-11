Coweta Tiger basketball scorched the nets at the Fort Gibson Gym Saturday afternoon as they won the third place trophy in the 2020 Muskogee Shriners Tournament. The Tigers scored 17 three-pointers against McAlester - nine of those in the opening period - for a 109-69 finish.
“Coweta bounced back in a big way after a tough loss in the semi-finals, by coming out on fire from the three-point line against McAlester. We hit nine total 3’s in the first period, eight by senior Hayden Brewster, and 17 for the game,” Head Coach Brandon Maddux said. “Behind some stymying defense, we forced countless turnovers that led to many transition points.”
Smoking hot outside the arch, Coweta sank 30, 32 and 30 points respectively in the opening three quarters before turning the game over to the bench. Since the Christmas-New Year break, it is evident the Tigers are a different team. They are settled and relaxed on both ends of the court and playing tough defense, especially under the basket.
Hayden Brewster led the Tigers in scoring with 27 points - 24 of those in the opening period. He was followed by Jacob Mills 18, Tyler Arreola 13, Mason Ford 12, Na’Kylan Starks 10, Tryston Doherty 10, Jeremiah Hall 6, Chandler Wheeler 5 and Tye Lair and Landon Hitchcock with 4 points each.
The semi-finals of the Large School bracket definitely had an entertaining game when Coweta and Hilldale met Friday evening. Hilldale jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter only to see Coweta battle back to within a single bucket by the period’s end.
Second period action saw much of the same, as Hilldale stretched its lead to as many as 10 points through the first part of the period, only to see Coweta make a small run to end the first half and cut their lead to four.
Hayden Brewster caught on fire in the third period, hitting four 3-pointers. The Tigers took a 5-point lead into the final frame. But from that point, things went south for the Tigers. Hilldale outscored Coweta 17-6 in the final period to win 61-55.
Brewster led the scoring with 23 points, Wheeler added 19, Mills 6, Starks 4 and Seth Anderson 3.
Coweta opened the tournament Thursday night at the Fort Gibson Gym. The Tigers scored 22 points in the second period to push out 30-19 over Dallas HSAA and they never looked back. They hit key free throws at the end to fend off HSAA, 57-52.
To open the second half, Brewster sank a three-pointer. Three straight buckets under the basket by Wheeler and one basket by Mills gave the Tigers a 41-30 advantage with about three minutes left in the period.
From that point on, the Tigers were in control with eight of their final 10 points at the free throw line as they drained the clock.
Mills played a dominant game inside on both ends of the court for four full quarters, finishing with 14 points. He was followed by Starks and Wheeler with 10 points each, Arreola 7, Brewster 6 and Anderson and Doherty with 5 each.
Returning to action after a long holiday break, the Tigers traveled to Tahlequah Jan. 9 to resume Metro Lakes Conference play but lost a 65-53 decision - their first loss in conference play for a 3-1 record. Tahlequah took an advantage in the second period, outscoring Coweta 17-8 for a 33-22 intermission score.
Leading the Tigers were Mills and Starks with 16 points each, Dougherty 8, Arreola 7, Brewster 3 and Wheeler 2.
The Tigers will travel to Collinsville Friday night and host Pryor on Jan. 21. They will compete in the Tulsa Will Rogers Tournament Thursday through Saturday, Jan 23-25.
---
Coweta 14 8 11 20 - 53
Tahlequah 16 17 17 15 - 65
Muskogee Shrine Tournament
Dallas HSAA 9 10 21 12 - 52
Coweta 8 22 15 13 - 57
---
Coweta 13 18 18 6 - 55
Hilldale 15 20 9 17 - 61
----
Coweta 30 32 30 17 - 109
McAlester 10 22 9 28 - 69