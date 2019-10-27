It was a simple process of just taking care of business Friday night for the Coweta Tigers in Tulsa as they defeated the Tulsa Hale Rangers 54-0 in District 5A-3 action.
Playing nearly the whole first half on the Rangers end of the field and scoring pretty much at will, the Tigers were up 28-0 with four first period scores to four different Tigers. By halftime, they held a 42-0 advantage.
Starting late in the second period and continuing throughout the second half, the game was played with a continuously running clock to shorten the inevitable for the Hale Rangers. The Tigers cleared the bench in the second half, making sure every player had an opportunity to compete.
One first half injury for the Tigers sidelined senior tailback, return specialist Wesley Spohn. He suffered a right knee injury on a kick return play. He was taken out of the stadium at half to the hospital to determine how serious of an injury he suffered.
Coweta scored six offensive touchdowns to five different players and added a fumble return and an interception return to complete the scoring.
“This was a chance to get a bad taste out of our mouth from last week. We lost to No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams by a total of three points, then we lose to a team we felt like we could play with,” Head Coach Tim Harper said after the game.
“(Having) No turnovers was a big plus for us tonight, just took care of business," Harper continued. :Hats off to the Hale kids, they played hard the entire game. We are still taking baby steps and still lot of work to do. Really hate we might have lost Wes (Spohn) to a knee injury."
Balancing the attack at Tulsa Hale, the Tigers rushed 12 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 132 yards on 4-of-9 completions with no interceptions and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Gage Hamm completed 3-of-8 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman Na’Kylan Starks completed 1-of-1 attempt for a 13-yard touchdown.
Senior Abirim Manns had one catch for a 62-yard touchdown, freshman Mason Ford caught one for 47 yards and a touchdown and Gunnar McCollough caught one for a 13-yard touchdown. Brent Barlow caught a 10-yard pass.
McCollough rushed once for a 60-yard touchdown, Reed Gaddy had one carry for 25 yards and Piper Pennington had four carries for 18 yards and a two-yard touchdown.
Ford had one carry for 18 yards, Starks had two trips for 15 and a touchdown. Spohn had one carry for 12 yards and Hamm made three trips for nine yards.
Defensively, Zaydin Skinner returned a pass interception 37 yards for a touchdown in the second period and Grant Latendresse took the ball away from a Hale rusher and raced 35 yards for a touchdown in the third period.
Next up for Coweta will be the Bishop Kelley Comets Friday night in Senior Night for the Tigers as they are down to the final two chances to secure a playoff berth. They must finish in the top four of District 5A-3 in order to extend the season.
Kelley opened the season with tough losses to Tulsa Booker T. Washington (33-14) and annual rival Oklahoma City McGuinness (41-14) and completed non-district play by defeating Tulsa Memorial (62-8).
In district play they defeated Hale (42-0) before losing to district undefeated Tulsa Edison (33-14). Since then, they have posted three straight wins over Durant (48-21), Glenpool (40-12) and Ada (13-0).
Coweta will complete the regular season at Glenpool next Friday night.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Coweta 28 14 6 6 – 54
T. Hale 0 0 0 0 - 0
SCORING
Cow – Piper Pennington 2-yard run. PAT Parker Roberts.
Cow – Gunnar McCollough 13-yard pass from Na’Kylan Starks. PAT Parker.
Cow – McCollough 60-yard run. PAT Parker.
Cow – Abirim Manns 61-yard pass from Gage Hamm. PAT Parker.
Cow – Zaydin Skinner 37-yard pass interception return. PAT Parker.
Cow – Mason Ford 47-yard pass from Hamm. PAT Parker.
Cow – Grant Latendresse 35-yard fumble recovery. PAT blocked.
Cow – Starks 34-yard run. PAT no good.