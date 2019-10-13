Friday's matchup between the Coweta Tigers and third ranked Tulsa Edison was truly a game of two halves.
Edison got off to their usual start with All World Tailback Sevion Morrison scoring twice in the first period. The Eagles had a 15-0 halftime advantage before the Tigers caught fire and rolled in the second half with a suffocating passing attack.
Coweta came up short on a two-point run to lose, 22-21.
A major highlight of the second half battle was a break away 99-yard pass and run by Coweta all-purpose back Mason Ford. The freshman broke a tackle attempt by former Tiger Thomas Ivy, then outran the speedy senior all the way to the end zone. Ford's score pulled the Tigers to within 7, trailing 22-15, with 4:54 left in the game.
Ford finished the hard-fought battle with seven catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns. It was the best receiving performance of his young varsity career.
Sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Na’Kylan Starks completed one of two passes for six yards and one interception.
Edison's defense eliminated the Tiger rushing game, giving up just 36 yards on 28 attempts. Gunnar McCollough led the way with two carries for 22 yards and Wesley Spohn carried four times for 16 yards.
McCollough caught three passes for 41 yards and Brent Barlow had one catch for 29 yards. Blake Lair had one catch for 21 yards and Spohn caught three balls for 16 yards.
Setting up Ford’s record setting 99-yard pass play was a super defensive stand. Coweta's rapidly improved defense produced a hard-fought goal line stand, stopping the Eagles' explosive rushing attack short of the goal line.
“This team is playing so hard. We do not start well, but we have out-scored our opponents 105-26 in the second half through six games, which includes three or four top 10 teams,” Head Coach Tim Harper said.
“We need to believe in our abilities and our work and quit listening to negativity and self- doubt," Harper continued. "We have a lot of football left to play this year and are looking so forward to it!”
Morrison opened the game by scoring with 7:17 left in the opening period. On the first play of Edison's second possession, he burst through a large hole up the middle to race 68 yards in his signature attack. Ryan West added the extra point.
Edison’s second score came off of an intercepted pass at their own 2-yard line. the Eagles methodically marching up the field, overcoming penalties to reach the 4-yard line, where Morrison punched the ball into the end zone with 3:06 left in the period. Wyatt Ellis carried in the 2-point conversion for a 15-0 advantage.
The Tiger defense held the Eagles scoreless in both the second and third periods.
Coweta's offense put its first touchdown on the scoreboard with a 51-yard pass from Hamm to Ford on the opening possession of the second half. Brody Rucker added the extra point.
To open the fourth period, Ivy scored on a 14-yard run. West kicked the extra point, giving the Eagles a 22-7 advantage.
From that point on, it was Coweta’s passing attack and stubborn defense that started a major Tiger rally.
Ford’s 99-yarder narrowed the deficit to 22-15 after McCollough caught a two-point conversion. Spohn scored the final touchdown of the game with :43.2 left in the game on a three-yard dive.
Ford set the score up with a 29-yard reception for a first and goal at the 3-yard line. Hamm carried the ball around the right end in an attempt to win the game with a 2-point conversion, but was stopped just short of the goal line.
Morrison left the game late after a hard hit. He was down on the field for several anxious minutes, but after the game he said he was fine.
Next district action is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Field for homecoming. Coweta will face the McAlester Buffaloes, who defeated Tulsa Hale 55-0 Friday night.
Other district action saw Ada defeat Glenpool 9-7 and Tulsa Kelley defeated Durant 48-21. In 5A-4, Tahlequah defeated Collinsville 35-28 in overtime.