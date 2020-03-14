Competing through two 40-minute halves of solid defensive soccer, the Coweta Tigers earned a 1-0 victory over Tulsa Metro Christian Academy on Tuesday, March 10. The Tigers found the crack for a long shot off the right side of the goal by senior Mason Vinaya.
Vinaya’s goal came with 30:11 left in the second half, after a scoreless first half of action. Both defenses played a super strong match the entire night.
“I thought we played a solid game overall. We didn’t have too much to complain about,” Head Coach Coy Graves said. “We maintained possession of the ball for the majority of the game. On the defensive side, we did well at limiting their scoring opportunities.”
“On the offensive side we did a good job at creating scoring chances but had trouble finishing, which happens in soccer,” he continued. “The boys are working hard during practices and I expect us to keep getting better as a team.”
Next scheduled action for the Tigers will be Tuesday, March 24 at Bartlesville, followed by Friday and Saturday action as they travel to the Stillwater Shootout to face some rugged competition.
Coweta 0 – 1 = 1
T. Metro 0 – 0 = 0