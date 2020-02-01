Coweta Tiger basketball split two Metro Lakes Conference games last week. They defeated Grove early in the week before falling to the Skiatook Bulldogs Friday night with both games played at Coweta Gym.
Missing from action Friday night was Head Coach Brandon Maddux as he battles a bout with the flu. Assistant Coach Lucien Littledave took the floor to guide the Tigers’ efforts along with fellow assistants Zeke Childress and Keith Brians.
Facing Skiatook, the Tigers took a quick 15-11 lead after the first period, but from then on, it was all Bulldogs. The visitors dominated the paint on both ends of the court and Coweta’s shooting fell way off to get them in a deep hole they couldn’t climb out of in the second half.
Coweta was out scored in the second period 22-9 and never recovered, trailing 33-24 at the half. With 3:32 left in the game, the Tigers pulled to within five, trailing 45-40. The Bulldogs reeled off six straight points before the Tigers scored again at the :46.7 mark to ice the win.
Chandler Wheeler led the Tigers with 15 points. Hayden Brewster added 11, Na’Kylan Starks 6, Tyler Arreola 5 and Tye Lair 3. Seth Anderson, Landon Hitchcock and Mason Ford added 2 points each.
Against Grove early in the week, Coweta led 21-10 after a very low scoring first half. The action heated up in the second half as the Tigers rolled to a 59-35 win over the 4A Ridgerunners.
Coweta outscored Grove 38-25 in the second half to defeat them for the second time this season in conference play.
Wheeler led the way with 17 points. He was followed by Na’Kylan Starks with 15, Tye Lair 5, Hayden Brewster 3, Seth Anderson 3, Brady Robl 3, Jeremiah Hall 3, Colin Plunk 3, Landon Hitchcock 2, Mason Ford 2 and Tryston Doherty 2.
Coweta continues to play without junior post Jacob Mills, who suffered a bad ankle sprain a couple of weeks ago. He continues to rehab in a boot.
Ahead for the Tigers will be Metro Lakes Conference action at Glenpool Tuesday, Feb. 4. Tahlequah comes to Coweta Friday, Feb. 7 before the Tigers make a trip to Claremore Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Coweta Tigers are 4-4 in conference play and 9-9 for the season. Other conference action Friday night saw Collinsville defeat Pryor 68-56, Glenpool defeated Claremore 64-61 and Tahlequah beat Grove 48-40.
Grove 7 – 3 – 11 – 14 = 35
Coweta 12 – 9 – 14 – 24 = 59
---
Skiatook 11 – 22 – 8 – 14 = 55
Coweta 15 – 9 – 9 – 14 = 47