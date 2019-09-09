What a turn of events for the Coweta Tigers Friday night as they did not let a 36-0 scoreboard midway through the second half deter their intent to compete against Wagoner.
Showing they are definitely in shape to handle early game heat, they scored 27 straight points to indicate they are making strong progress.
Now the action turns to 5A football and the Tahlequah Tigers invading Coweta Friday night. Last season, Tahlequah won the regular season game, only to see Coweta eliminate them from the playoffs in the opening round.
That second meeting was a dominant performance for the Tigers, one they will need this week as the top-10 ranked Tahlequah squad brings plenty of weapons to town. They defeated 4A Fort Gibson 42-21 Friday night.
Preseason third place pick in District 5A-4 behind Collinsville and Claremore, Tahlequah returns running back Dae Dae Leathers and quarterback Tate Christian, who led them to their best record in 27 years, at 9-2 in 2018.
Leathers rushed for 1,588 yards and 19 touchdowns and Christian threw for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns.
After Friday night’s intense opener, first year Coweta Head Coach Tim Harper said, “This was a tale of two halves.”
“I’m proud of our kids, I can’t say enough about how good they are and how great they are to coach,” Harper said. “We have a solid, hard-working coaching staff and our kids are trying hard to put everything together.”
“The key thing right now is to play 48 minutes of football and not just the last 24. We are taking baby steps, but we are getting there,” he continued. “We have to get better every day. Our defense made some big plays and we definitely came to play the second half.”
He applauded the defense for giving the Tigers short fields and freshman Mason Ford and senior receiver Blake Lair for giving them some highlights.
“We still have not played our best football game,” he assured.
Kickoff Friday night at Tiger Field will be 7 p.m. The game will be a very important indicator of Coweta’s place in 5A football, at least early in the campaign.