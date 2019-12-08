The Coweta Tigers open their 2019-20 campaign 2-0 as they defeated Skiatook on the road Friday night, 62-53. The Tigers used a dominant inside offensive attack in the second half paced by junior Jacob Mills.
Mills scored 10 points in the third period, then dominated the final quarter with 10 points inside the lane as Coweta moved away in the fourth period for the win.
After a very tight first period, Coweta outscored the Bulldogs in the second period 16-7 for a 27-17 intermission advantage. Coming back to the court in the third, Skiatook rode hot shooting from Alex Hollaman as he scored 10 points to narrow the Tiger advantage to 43-41 headed into the final period.
With 6:40 left in the game, Skiatook took the lead 46-45 before Coweta countered by a basket by Tryston Doherty and two straight buckets by Mills to regain control.
“Our energy and effort was better tonight, but little things caused us some problems," Head Coach Brandon Maddux said after the game. "We had too many turnovers and did not do a good job of offensive rebounds. Mills was certainly a difference maker in the second half."
Following Mills and his 22 point performance, Seth Anderson scored 11, Tryston Doherty 10, Na’Kylan Starks 8, Hayden Brewster 5, Tyler Arreola 4 and Brady Robl 2.
Getting off to a positive Metro Lakes Conference start Tuesday night, the Tigers defeated Grove on the road 50-38 behind 13-point shooting from Brewster and Doherty. Arreola added 8, Anderson 8, Mills 6 and Robl 2.
Coweta led virtually all the way with a 26-15 halftime advantage. The Ridgerunners failing to reach double figure scoring in the first three quarters before finishing strong with 15 in the fourth period against the Tiger bench.
Other conference action Tuesday night saw Pryor defeat Claremore, 59-41 and Tahlequah defeat Skiatook, 56-44.
Next action for the Tigers will be in the Inola Basketball Tournament Monday through Saturday, followed by their home opener against Glenpool on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Tigers face Siloam Springs, Arkansas in the tourney opener. With a win, the Tigers play Thursday in the semi-finals at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Inola-Pryor. An opening loss would send the Tigers to a Friday night consolation game at 8:30 against the loser of that game.
Scoring by Quarters
Coweta 16 10 11 13 - 50
Grove 9 6 8 15 - 38
---
Coweta 11 16 14 21 - 62
Skiatook 10 7 24 12 - 53