Shifting into high gear midway through the third period, Coweta Tiger basketball sailed to an 82-55 conference win over the Glenpool Warriors last week in the last game of the 2019 portion of the season.
Glenpool narrowed their deficit to 45-38, but through the remainder of the third period and until the 4:20 point of the fourth, the Tigers scored 23 straight unanswered points to extend their lead to 73-42 and never looked back.
Firing the rally were four three-pointers and a crowd awakening dunk by junior Jacob Mills. Reserves finished the second half of the last period for the Tigers.
“We finished the 2019 year strong, with a nice win from beginning to finish against Glenpool, moving our record to 4-2," Head Coach Brandon Maddux said. "We now have three weeks off until our next game, in which we travel to Tahlequah. The boys will have some time off during the break to rest their minds and bodies, and then we will start getting back after it when the new year arrives."
“We have shown some really good signs of our potential early in the season. But we also know that our ceiling has not been reached yet, so there is still some room for improvement, which is a good thing," he continued."Our seniors have done a great job leading this team so far, and our underclassmen have done a great job following.
"This team has been a pleasure to coach, and we are just hoping to continue to get better each and every day.”
Leading the scoring barrage against Glenpool was Hayden Brewster with 18 points, followed by Mills with 13, Chandler Wheeler 12 and Tryston Doherty and Na’Kylan Starks with 10 each.
Also, Seth Anderson 6, Mason Ford 5, Jeremiah Hall 4 and Tye Lair and Tyler Arreola 2 points each.
Next action for the Tigers will be on the road at Tahlequah Jan. 7, followed by the Shriners’ Tournament in Muskogee Jan. 9-11.
Glenpool 10 16 14 15 - 55
Coweta 20 22 16 24 - 82