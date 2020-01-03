Basketball tournament action continues for the Coweta Tigers and Lady Tigers as they compete this weekend, Thursday through Saturday in the 32-team Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Tournament.
Both teams open the first-round action in the large school division at the Ft. Gibson High School gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Lady Tigers face Tulsa NOAH at 4:30 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by the Tigers facing Dallas Home School Association.
Should the Lady Tigers win their opener, they will play Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilldale High School gymnasium against the winner of the Tulsa East Central-Hilldale game. A first-round loss will have them playing the loser of the same game at 7:30 p.m. at the Muskogee High School gymnasium.
Other teams in the Large School Girls Tournament will be Fort Gibson-OKC Santa Fe South and McAlester-HSAA.
Should they win their opener, the Tigers will play Friday, Jan. 10 at the Muskogee Civic Center against the winner of the Hilldale-NOAH game. A first-round loss sends them to the Muskogee High School gym for a 9 p.m. game against the loser of the same game.
Other teams in the Large School Boys Tournament will be Fort Gibson-OKC Santa Fe South and McAlester-OKC Southeast.
All four gyms will be in action on Saturday with consolation games and third place games at the high school sites. The four championship games will be played at the Muskogee Civic Center.