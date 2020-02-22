Capping off the final game of the Metro Lakes Conference schedule and celebrating Senior Night, the Coweta Tigers finally put together the game they had hinted at several times during the season. They upset conference champion Collinsville 65-54 at Coweta Friday night.
Shooting lights out to open the game, both teams put on quite a show from the three-point line. They combined for 17 3-pointers in the first half to deadlock 37-37 for a classic half of high school 5A basketball. Coweta led 26-20 after an explosive opening period.
The Tigers were able to stay just ahead of the Cardinals with a 46-45 third period advantage. In the fourth, they clamped down with a defense that played great the whole game to finish off the big win. Inside shooting kept the Tigers in control.
Coweta heads to 5A Regional play Feb. 28-29.
Collinsville finished the game with 14 long-range shots compared to seven for the Tigers. Earlier at Collinsville, the Tigers lost a close battle, 63-61.
After the game, Head Coach Brandon Maddux offered some powerful game statistics. Coweta out shot Collinsville from the field 46% to 37% and held Collinsville to only six free throw attempts. The Tigers outscored the Cardinals in the paint 32-6, out rebounded them 39-25 and the game only had seven total turnovers – four of those by the Tigers. What a classic performance by two talented 5A squads.
Senior Chandler Wheeler led the way with 22 points. Seth Anderson added 12, Na’Kylan Starks 9, Jacob Mills 9, Tyler Arreola 7, Hayden Brewster and Collin Plunk 3 each.
“What a way to finish the regular season, beating the Metro Lakes Conference champs to send five special seniors out on a glorious note while playing their last game ever at Tiger Field House,” Maddux said. “I have only known these gentlemen for two years, but it seems like a lot longer than that.
“To be honest with you, I would be happy to call any of these gentlemen my own son! Not only are they good basketball players, but they are great young men with bright futures. They take care of business on the court, and even better, take care of business off. I couldn't be more-proud of them.”
Highlighting the seniors, Coach Maddux noted:
o “Seth Anderson got us going from the very beginning, scoring all 12 of his points in the first period, all on three-pointers. He played stellar defense all night, helping limit Ethan Cole to just 8 points.”
o “Hayden Brewster only took one shot all night, hitting a big three pointer in the second half. He did a lot of the little things, including some lock down defense on Longshore in the fourth period, holding him scoreless.”
o “Tyler Arreola controlled the game all night, finishing with seven assists and only one turnover. He was also clutch from the free throw line down the stretch, going three for four at the end of the game.”
o “Collin Plunk moved to us from Porter this summer and has only seen a few minutes throughout the season. He was rewarded for his hard work with a start on Senior Night. He hit his only shot in the first period, a three-pointer from the corner! Collin is a great young man that has been a pleasure to get to know.”
o “Chandler Wheeler continued his stellar play, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, was six of seven from the line and had no turnovers. He is playing the best basketball of his career at the right time!”
“I love these guys and I know their teammates love them too, especially after the celebration in the locker room after the game. Just a great group of young men!”
Earlier in the week, Coweta defeated the Pryor Tigers 60-48 with senior post Chandler Wheeler leading the way with a career high 20 points. The Tigers took control in the second period to lead 23-16 at intermission and never looked back. They finished the fourth period with a 22-point barrage for the final regular season road win.
Also scoring were Hayden Brewster with 9, Na’Kylan Starks and Tyler Arreola with 7 each, Seth Anderson and Jacob Mills with 6 each, Mason Ford 3 and Tryston Doherty 2.
Mills returned to action for the first time after missing the past eight games with a badly sprained ankle.
Next up for the 14th ranked Tigers will be the 5A Regional Tournament at Tulsa Memorial where they will face a quick rematch with 12th ranked Pryor at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Host Tulsa Memorial, ranked 2nd, faces Claremore in the second first round game at 8 p.m. Losers will be eliminated and the winners will compete Saturday at 7 p.m. for the 5A Regional championship. Both teams will then advance to Area competition the next weekend.
Coweta 9 – 14 – 15 – 22 = 60
Pryor 8 – 8 – 17 – 15 = 48
---
Collinsville 20 – 17 – 8 – 9 = 54
Coweta 26 – 11 – 9 – 19 = 65