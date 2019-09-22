First week rankings by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association for 5A show the Coweta Lady Tigers are the top rated public school, setting fourth behind Tulsa Victory Christian, OKC Bishop McGuinness and Tulsa Cascia Hall.
The Lady Tigers opened the week at McAlester where they defeated the Lady Buffaloes 25-8, 25-9, 25-6. The Lady Tigers had a big night offensively with 11 aces, 29 kills, six blocks, 32 assists and 49 digs.
Alex Harper, Heather Stiles and Linzy Dill each recorded three aces. Dill had 11 kills, Stiles had 29 assists, Madison Swift had three blocks and Alexxia Mercer recorded 12 digs.
“Last night we had a better game collectively. It was a different team on the court. That is good," Head Coach Tony Ramos said. "We had a team meeting on Monday, talked about expectations and opened up a little discussion we needed to have. I told the girls we need to peak at the right time and hopefully we do."
“We have a few more weeks before regionals and we have to work harder for this last few weeks," he continued. "After rankings I’m not too happy, but that is something we don’t control. We have to use it as motivation.”
Wrapping up the week at home, the Lady Tigers defeated Glenpool 3-0 in Metro Lakes Conference action. They won the first two sets 25-6 before relaxing a bit too early. Glenpool got new life to challenge before Coweta posted the 25-21 win.
Alexxia Mercer had a solid night of action hitting from the sideline, with 17 kills and 12 digs. Heather Stiles led in assists with 40, Linzy Dill had 3 aces and Kaycee Stiles finished with 20 digs. The Lady Tigers had 5 aces, 41 kills, 4 blocks, 43 assists and 65 digs over the three-set win.
“Great win against a conference opponent. We played really well. At the end we got over confident and we let them play with us. It was a learning experience for us,” Ramos said.
Competing in their last tournament battles before playoffs, the Lady Tigers faced some rugged challenges in the Lincoln Christian Shootout as they continue to refine their attack. Coweta went 3-2 with wins over Oklahoma City Heritage Hall 2-0 with scores of 25-18, 25-15; Putnam City North 2-1 with scores of 25-27, 25-20, 15-12 and Sapulpa 2-0 with scores of 25-14, 25-15.
First day losses were to Regent Christian 2-1 with set scores of 25-22, 21-25, 12-15 and host Lincoln Christian 2-0 with set scores of 21-25, 20-25.
Leading the tough five-match day were Alex Harper (3 aces), Alexxia Mercer (29 kills), Linzy Dill (17 blocks), Heather Stiles (112 assists) and Kaycee Stiles (64 digs).
“We have to learn how to win the big games. I’m really proud of the girls, I can’t deny, they play hard and go after people. We just need to mature and worry about Coweta and what we can control,” Ramos said.
On Saturday, the Lady Tigers lost in the semi-finals for the second straight tournament to Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness after defeating Tulsa Cascia Hall 2-0 with scores of 31-29, 26-24. McGuinness defeated the Lady Tigers twice 2-0, winning the opener 23-25, 13-25 and advanced to the finals with 25-27, 8-25 set wins.
Leading Coweta through Saturday’s matches were Kaycee Stiles (2 aces), (50 digs); Dill (21 kills), (8 blocks) and Heather Stiles (61 assists).
“During the semi-finals we played a great first set, but for the first time I saw the girls give up in the second set. I am not happy about that. That hasn’t been taught in our program and we have to fix it. I am embarrassed about it and I let them know," Ramos said.
"If we want to compete at the highest level, we have to become better competitors and understand we have to compete until the end. It's back to the drawing board,” he concluded.
The Lady Tigers will play at Tulsa Metro Christian Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., followed by conference play at Ponca City Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
Lincoln Christian Shootout:
Team Statistics - Friday – (5 matches) 16 aces, 109 kills, 33 blocks, 117 assists, 262 digs. Saturday – (3 matches) 6 aces, 61 kills, 16 blocks, 67 assists, 142 digs.
Friday Individual Statistics – Harper 3 aces, 6 kills, 21 digs; Alexxia Mercer 2 aces, 29 kills, 36 digs; Allyson Mercer 15 kills, 25 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Heather Stiles 1 ace, 112 assists, 32 digs, 10 kills, 1 block; Peck 19 digs; Kaycee Stiles 2 aces, 6 assists, 64 digs; Dill 2 aces, 27 kills, 17 blocks, 12 digs, 1 assist; Swift 6 kills, 9 blocks, 5 digs, 1 kill and Welborn 5 digs.
Saturday Individual Statistics – Harper 1 ace, 4 kills, 10 digs; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 15 kills, 21 digs, 3 blocks; Allyson Mercer 13 kills, 2 blocks, 24 digs, 3 assists; Heather Stiles 1 ace, 5 kills, 61 assists, 15 digs; Peck 13 digs; Kaycee Stiles 3 aces, 1 kill, 3 assists, 50 digs; Dill 1 ace, 21 kills, 8 blocks, 6 digs; Swift 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs and Welborn 1 dig.
Coweta 3 McAlester 0
Team Statistics: 11 aces, 29 kills, 6 blocks, 32 assists, 49 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 3 aces, 2 digs; Alexxia Mercer 5 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Allyson Mercer 7 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Stehm 1 ace; Heather Stiles 3 aces, 1 kill, 29 assists, 7 digs; Peck 5 digs; Kaycee Stiles 3 assists, 11 digs; Linzy Dill 3 aces, 11 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Swift 5 kills, 3 blocks and Wilborn 1 ace, 8 digs.
Coweta 3 Glenpool 0
Team Statistics: 5 aces, 41 kills, 4 blocks, 43 assists and 65 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 8 kills, 3 digs; Alexxia Mercer 17 kills, 12 digs; Allyson Mercer 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Heather Stiles 1 ace, 40 assists, 6 digs; Peck 14 digs; Kaycee Stiles 1 ace, 2 assists, 20 digs, Linzy Dill 3 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Swift 1 kill and Welborn 5 digs.
Class 5A Volleyball OSSAA Week 1 Rankings:
1. Victory Christian 21-1 406 pt.
2. McGuinness 22-5 392
3. Cascia Hall 17-6 292
4. Coweta 19-11 279
5. Claremore 15-7 273
6. Carl Albert 15-5 265
7. Mt. St. Mary’s 13-7 258
8. Bishop Kelley 10-7 257
9. Noble 20-4 228
10. Santa Fe South 17-3 218
11. Skiatook 14-10 206
12. Duncan 15-8 135
13. Shawnee 8-12 106
14. MacArthur 13-7 101
15. Tahlequah 7-13 74
16. John Marshall 13-4 68