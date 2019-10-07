Building toward the Class 5A Regional, Coweta Lady Tiger Volleyball has been on a winning streak over the last week, defeating Tulsa Metro, Ponca City and Bartlesville, all on the road and in all three matches had to come from behind in later sets to leave with a win.
Bartlesville pushed them the hardest, going five sets before Coweta escaped 3-2. Alexxia Mercer and Linzy Dill led in kills against Bartlesville with 13 each, Kaycee Stiles posted 22 digs, while Heather Stiles recorded 41 assists. Dill also contributed 6 blocks. Set scores were 25-18, 12-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-12.
“Great win tonight at Bartlesville, not pretty but we will take the win. We made to many mistakes, 10 serving errors and to many hitting errors and our passing in sets 2 and 3 were really bad. Called inconsistency, but one thing I’m proud of our girls they fought through hard and made the mental adjustments in the final 2 sets to get the win,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said.
Travelling Tuesday the Lady Tigers faced Ponca City and came away with a big 3-1 win. Set scores included 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, with some challenges in the second set before taking control of the evening.
“Last night versus Ponca City it was senior night for them, great road win at a great environment. They play their best against us every year. We battled and came from behind in the opening set struggling with our defense but settled down after making some changes. Great win again, in the past few games we have come from behind and that is good to see in a young group of players. The girls are showing a no quitting attitude at the best time of the season,” Coach Ramos said.
Coweta had a strong statistical performance at Ponca City with Alex Harper and Heather Stiles leading in aces with two each, Alexxia Mercer led in kills once again with 15, Styles also led in assists with 39, Kaycee Stiles led in digs with 24 and Dill led in blocks with 10.
Final regular season action Thursday will feature Coweta Lady Tiger Senior Night as they host former Coweta assistant coach and current head coach Jamie Fithian and her Skiatook Lady Bulldogs. Next up with be 5A Regionals Tournament action at a site to be named by Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Game Statistics:
Coweta 3, Tulsa Metro 0
Team Statistics: 7 aces, 36 kills, 11 blocks, 36 assists, 79 digs.
Individual Statistics: Alex Harper 6 kills, 4 digs; Alexxia Mercer 6 kills, 16 digs; Allyson Mercer 3 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs; Heather Stiles 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block, 35 assists, 13 digs; Jaylynn Peck 3 digs; Kaycee Stiles 2 aces, 1 assist, 31 dig; Linzy Dill 1 ace, 9 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs; Madison Swift 2 blocks, 1 dig and Sydney Welborn 2 digs.
Coweta 3, Ponca City 1
Team Statistics: 5 aces, 39 kills, 11 blocks, 40 assists, 83 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs; Alexxia Mercer 15 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs; Allyson Mercer 7 kills, 15 digs; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 2 kills, 39 assists, 8 digs; Peck 11 digs; Kaycee Stiles 1 ace, 24 digs; Swift 3 kills, Welborn 1 dig.
Coweta 3 Bartlesville 2
Team Statistics: 3 aces, 43 kills, 11.5 blocks, 45 assists, 73 digs.
Individual Statistics: Harper 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs; Alex Mercer 13 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Ally Mercer 1 ace, 7 kills, 10 digs; H. Stiles 1 ace, 4 kills, 41 assists, 10 digs; Peck 10 digs; K. Stiles 3 assists, 22 digs; Dill 13 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig; Swift 1 assist, 1 dig.