Coweta started strong last week in hosting Lincoln Christian in volleyball action. Lincoln Christian is the defending 3A state champion, but this match was controlled by the Lady Tigers.
After leading most of the first set, the Lady Tigers won 25-16 to set the tone for the evening. In the second set they sort of lost focus and Lincoln pounced to win 25-17 and even the score.
Dominating from that point on, Coweta won 25-16 and 25-13 for the 3-1 victory.
Alexxia Mercer led the team with 14 kills. Her twin sister Allyson led in digs (26) while Heather Stiles added 33 assists and Linzy Dill scored five aces and added five blocks.
“Tonight we faced a great team and we showed up to play. It’s great to see this type of game out of our girls after a long weekend and how they showed mental toughness,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “Our seniors showed leadership and the rest of the group followed their commands.”
“I know they didn’t have their best game offensively, but played a great defense and they proved that on the second set,” he continued. “During that set, we made most of our hitting errors due to lack of concentration. It was a great win for the Lady Tigers.”
Against Tahlequah in Metro Lakes Conference action, the Lady Tigers quickly took command of the first set with a 25-7 win, but the next two sets were much closer before Coweta won, 3-0.
After the first set, Tahlequah settled in to make set two and three more interesting. Coweta prevailed 25-23 and 25-21 to complete the sweep. Team totals included six aces, 38 kills, 14 blocks, 38 assists and 67 digs over the three sets.
Dill led the team with three aces, 15 kills and six blocks while Heather Stiles had 38 assists. Kaycee Stiles added 17 digs and Alexxia Mercer had nine kills.
“Today we played better defense and our passing game was on point,” Ramos said. “We had too many hitting errors and that kept them in the game. Our blockers stepped up and gave us a chance at the net. It was a better performance tonight against a conference rival.”
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Collinsville, followed Friday and Saturday by tough action in the Lincoln Christian Shootout. On Sept. 17 they will travel to McAlester.
Coweta 3, Tahlequah 0
25-7, 25-23, 25-21
Team Statistics: 6 aces, 38 kills, 14 blocks, 38 assists, 67 digs.
Individual Statistics: Alexxia Mercer 9 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Allyson Mercer 6 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Heather Stiles 3 kills, 38 assists, 7 digs; Jaylynn Peck 1 ace, 10 digs; Kaycee Stiles 4 kills, 1 block, 17 digs; Linzy Dill 3 aces, 15 kills, 6 blocks and 7 digs; Madison Swift 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 5 digs and Sydney Welborn 2 digs.
Coweta 3 , Lincoln Christian 1
25-16, 17-25, 25-16, 25-13
Team Statistics: 11 aces, 34 kills, 11.5 blocks, 36 assists, 81 digs.
Individual Statistics: Alex Harper 1 ace, 4 kills, 3 digs; Alexxia Mercer 2 aces, 14 kills, 3 digs; Allyson Mercer 26 digs; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 33 assists, 9 digs; Jaylynn Peck 5 digs; Kaycee Stiles 1 ace, 3 assists, 23 digs; Linzy Dill 5 aces, 10 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs and Madison Swift 4 blocks, 1 dig.