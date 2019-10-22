The Class 5A State Volleyball Tournament was short lived this year for the Coweta Lady Tigers as they fell in the opening round to the Claremore Lady Zebras, 3-0.
Senior middle blocker Linzy Dill went out in the second set with an ankle injury.
Before Dill's injury, the Lady Tigers lost the first set 16-25 and were solid competitors to the end in set two before losing 22-25.
The Lady Zebras made it a sweep with a 17-25 finish to advance to the semi-finals.
Claremore lost to Victory Christian in the semi-finals, sending Victory to the state final facing defending champion Bishop Kelley. Victory defeated St. Mary in the opening round 3-0. Kelley defeated Midwest City Carl Albert in their opener 3-1, then defeated Bishop McGuinness in the semi-finals 3-2.
Victory Christian Academy defeated Kelley 3-0 to capture the 2019 championship and win its third straight championship. They won the first two in Class 4A.
Team statistics against Claremore show the team's struggle with four aces, 24 kills, eight blocks, 26 assists and 50 digs.
Dill finished with just one kill, two blocks and three digs before her injury. Alexxia Mercer led in kills with nine, Heather Stiles had two aces and 23 assists, Kaycee Stiles led with 16 digs and Madison Swift had three blocks.
Allyson Mercer contributed 11 digs and Alex Harper recorded seven kills.
Coweta finished the season ranked third in 5A, with a 29-12 record. Claremore was ranked fourth at 26-9 for the regular season. One of those loses was the to the Lady Tigers in Metro Lakes Conference action.
Last season, the Lady Tigers advanced to the semi-finals before being eliminated by Tulsa Kelley.
“Things didn’t go our way today against a great team like Claremore. (It was) Not the way we wanted to go out, but I’m proud of our girls. We fought until the end and showed lots of character and heart,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said.
“After Linzy went down with an ankle injury, the team picked up and played hard. We could’ve given up at that time knowing we didn’t have another middle, but we gave it a run and never gave up," he continued. "I’m not happy with the outcome but I’m pleased with how we played and gutted it out at the end without our senior middle blocker.”
During the regular season, the Lady Tigers defeated Cascia Hall 3-1, Claremore 3-1 and lost to Victory Christian 3-0. They defeated Claremore 2-0 and St. Mary 2-0 in the Catoosa Tournament and defeated Cascia Hall 2-0 in the Lincoln Christian Tournament.
They lost twice to OKC McGuinness by 2-0 scores in the semi-finals at Lincoln.
Individual Statistics: Alex Harper 1 ace, 7 kills, 6 digs; Alexxia Mercer 1 ace, 9 kills, 2 digs; Allyson Mercer 4 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 23 assists, 7 digs; Kaycee Stiles 1 block, 3 assists, 16 digs; Linzy Dill, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Madison Swift 2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Sydney Welborn 1 dig, Jamie Sweetin 1 dig and Jaylynn Peck 1 dig.