Wagoner’s archery teams are gearing up for Thursday’s State tournament in Tulsa.
The Bulldogs got ready for tough competition by going to Jenks and Locust Grove recently for meets.
At Locust Grove on Saturday, Feb. 15, Gage Seger placed third in the Elementary division.
At Jenks on Feb. 8, Seger was second while High School shooter Aidan Murray took fourth.
Coweta has already qualified for Grand State also on Feb. 20. Both the State and Grand State will be conducted in the Tulsa Expo Center on the Fairgrounds.