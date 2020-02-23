TULSA – Coweta and Wagoner archery teams competed in the Grand State tournament meet on Thursday at the Expo Square facility on the Fairgrounds.
Teams from all over competed for a shot at qualifying for the National tournament in Louisville, Ky., in the second week of May.
Highlights for Wagoner included Gage Seger of the Central Intermediate team placing third with a 275 score.
The Wagoner team also took fifth in the first Varsity Archery Meet. The Varsity division shot at animal targets, instead of the regular circular targets.
There were two divisions of archery competition at State. The Grand division consisted of the Top 25 schools while the other schools competed at the regular level of State.
Wagoner coach Tonya Smith was pleased with teams’ efforts. She hopes Seger did well enough to qualify as an individual for Nationals. She will know more later.
The competitive season may be over for coach Smith, but the learning never stops.
“We continue to practice and have a summer camp in June,” Smith said. “Our camp includes outdoor education.”
The details will be available on how to sign up for the camp on the “Bulldog Archery” Facebook page.
Coweta qualified the high school team and junior high archers for Grand State.
A Facebook post recently stated one of the Coweta teams qualified for Nationals. Coach Mike Wilson said that had not been confirmed yet.
Here are the results for Coweta and Wagoner in the Grand State and State meet.
GRAND STATE ARCHERY RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Coweta High School: 3,090 score. No. 15 out of 25 with 83 Tens.
Individuals (Tens): Devin Freeman (7) 273. Wyatt Fincher (9) 271. Dana Noble (10) 267. Matthew Hargrove (9) 266. Avery Underwood (12) 261. Shane Borszich (7) 261. Shaylyn Rhodes (6) 257. Addison Waller (5) 249. Trey Dyer (5) 246. Jaxson Stidham (3) 244. Cage Stidham (5) 242. Avery Little (2) 241.
Wagoner High School: 2,223 score. No. 16 out of 25 with 48 Tens.
Individuals (Tens): Branden Lankford (14) 279. Micah Phillips (18) 278. Aidan Murray (8) 271. Walker Lancaster (12) 270. Keaton Scott (10) 268. Dakota Fieldson (9) 267. Anthony Herndon (9) 66. Zane Cory (11) 264. Alex Sandiford (10) 264. Summer Parker (6) 260. Kevin Zhu (7) 252. Nathan Gatewood (7) 251. Elizabeth Sandiford (2) 232. Presley Miller (3) 171.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Wagoner M.S.: 3,032 score. No. 19 out of 25 with 77 Tens.
Individuals: Landon Gann (10) 263. Clayton Soma (8) 261. Zowi Edwards (8) 260. Cole McCorkell (11) 257. Alex Zhu (4) 255. Jasmine Glass (5) 254. Lynni Lancaster (5) 252. Trevor Fowler (6) 246. Drake Naylor (4) 246. Bryan Staples (3) 245. Erik Carsen (3) 243. Machenzie Glass (7) 242. Stetlar Qualls (2) 231. Craig Moore (2) 216.
JUNIOR HIGH
Coweta: 3,112 score. No. 13 out of 25 with 91 Tens.
Individuals: Kate Little (11) 273. Brody Walker (11) 273. Alexis Miller (8) 270. Emily Godley (11) 269. Brier Woodward (8) 269. Audrey Goodson (9) 265. Brenlyn Roberts (10) 261. Luke Bailey (4) 253. Koltan Satterfield (3) 250. Anniston Rhodes (2) 240. Brock Walker (9) 236. Grayson Garman (3) 231. Stoney Hutson (4) 218.
ELEMENTARY
Central Intermediate School: 2,744 score. No. 14 out of 26 with 62 Tens.
Individuals: Gage Seger (12) 275. Kolby Gardenhire (12) 269. Donnell Trotter (7) 249. Judd Edwards (5) 244. Molly Collier (6) 241. Ally Warner (6) 229. Hayden Hubbard (5) 223. Tug Kennedy (2) 210. Arieeanna Barnett (0) 205. Carlos Sorel (1) 194. Karly Shamblin (2) 193. Michael Barnett (1) 193. Tripp Stanley (3) 177. Wyatt Gann (3) 176.
Coweta Heritage: 2,343 score. No. 26 out of 26 with 37 Tens.
Individuals: Gunni Fisher (7) 242. Hudson Hendricks (4) 227. Regan Jackson (4) 204. Max Barnett (4) 199. Wyatt Hodgson (3) 192. Jake Johnson (4) 191. Ethan Smith (2) 191. Logan Hopkins (1) 180. Reiner Rozell (2) 178. Cole Duckworth (4) 177. Lilly Taylor (1) 177. Tosh Pivic (0) 166. Milli Ledezma (0) 132.