Track and field venues across Oklahoma are buzzing with activity as the 2020 season is officially underway.
On Saturday, March 7, Coweta High School and Wagoner High School varsity teams made their first appearances of the season at the 19th Annual Phil Sweeney Invitational at Holland Hall High School in Tulsa.
The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs finished in sixth place while the Coweta Lady Tigers tied for ninth place out of 22 teams. Meanwhile, the Coweta Tigers finished in 10th place while the Wagoner Bulldogs finished in 16th out of 24 competing teams.
This marks the first year for Wagoner Track and Field to compete in the Class 5A ranks. We will have more on this in future track coverage.
The following results have been posted from Saturday’s action:
Girls’ Division
4x100 Meter Relay - Coweta High School, 53.92, 7th and Wagoner High School, 54.18, 8th.
4x800 Meter Relay – Coweta High School, 10:42.58, 5th and Wagoner High School, 11:40.99, 11th.
100 Meter Hurdles – Coweta High School: Kaylie Treat, 19.13, 13th; Karley McNamee, 19.14, 14th and Adriana Rainbolt, 20.20, 18th.
4x200 Meter Relay – Wagoner High School, 1:53.87, 5th.
100 Meter Dash – Kaycee Stiles of Coweta, 13.16, 5th; Lilyan Winter of Coweta, 13.47, 9th; Jacie Edwards of Wagoner, 13.58, 11th; Natalie Grant of Wagoner, 14.21, 23rd; Angel Whisman of Coweta, 14.38, 26th and Felicity Knight of Wagoner, 14.98, 44th.
3200 Meter Run – Brelee Burcham of Coweta, 12:49.12, 8th.
400 Meter Dash – Lilyan Winter of Coweta, 1:03.49, 3rd; Ashley Adair of Wagoner, 1:04.55, 7th; Makenna Stutzman of Coweta, 1:07.21, 11th and Angel Whisman of Coweta, 1:08.40, 12th.
300 Meter Hurdles – Abby Humphries of Wagoner, 56.00, 12th; Kaylie Treat of Coweta, 57.45, 19th; Adriana Rainbolt of Coweta. 57.89, 20th; Karley McNamee of Coweta, 59.96, 25th; Raena Schaefer of Wagoner, 1:00.25, 27th and Felicity Knight of Wagoner, 1:00.33, 28th.
200 Meter Dash – Kaycee Stiles of Coweta, 28.12, 7th; Taraih Pickett of Wagoner, 30.26, 25th and Laynah Taylor of Coweta, 31.87, 46th.
1600 Meter Run – Hailey Secrest of Coweta, 5:51.44, 5th.
High Jump – Elizabeth Cantrell of Wagoner, 4’10.0”, 6th.
Long Jump – Abby Humphries of Wagoner, 14’02.75”, 8th.
Discus – Dahsauni Lyday of Wagoner, 118’06.00”, 1st; Heather Stiles of Coweta, 93’09.50, 2nd and Tiana Roberson of Wagoner, 88’05.00”, 6th.
Shot Put – Dahsauni Lyday of Wagoner, 45’01.00”, 1st; Tori Tottress of Wagoner, 33’02.50, 3rd and Tiana Roberson of Wagoner, 33’01.50, 4th.
Boys’ Division
4x800 Meter Relay – Coweta High School, 9:09.2, 10th and Wagoner High School, 9:17.35, 13th.
110 Meter High Hurdles – Jordan Rollins of Wagoner, 17.10, 10th; Jaxson Stidham of Coweta, 19.40, 14th; Camden Dooley of Coweta, 19.95, 16th and Carson Flanary of Coweta, 20.02, 17th.
3200 Meter Run – John Vunetich of Wagoner, 10:39.75, 8th.
100 Meter Dash – Caden Pawpa of Wagoner, 11.26, 4th; Brent Barlow of Coweta, 11.80, 22nd; Drew Presley of Wagoner, 11.84, 26th; Conner Stout of Coweta, 11.97, 33rd; James Dougherty of Coweta, 12.09, ,37th and Julian Smith of Wagoner, 12.47, 51st.
400 Meter Dash – Abirim Manns of Coweta, 54.10, 6th; Max Clark of Coweta, 55.60, 14th; Braylen Roberson of Wagoner, 57.91, 32nd; Aiden Washburn of Wagoner, 57.97, 35th and Nathan Maledon of Coweta, 59.23, 50th.
300 Meter Hurdles – Jordan Rollins of Wagoner, 46.01, 6th; Carson Flanary of Coweta, 47.41, 9th; Sean Lamberson of Wagoner, 52.25, 16th and Hunter Smith of Wagoner, 52.31, 17th.
200 Meter Dash – Caden Pawpa of Wagoner, 22.90, 1st; Drew Presley of Wagoner, 24.28, 20th; Brent Barlow of Coweta, 24.53, 24th; Andrew Morales of Coweta, 24.95, 30th; Julian Smith of Wagoner, 25.77, 42nd and Camden Dooley of Coweta, 26.42, 52nd.
4x400 Meter Relay – Coweta High School, 3:47.10, 8th.
High Jump – Justin Hines of Coweta, 6’00.00”, 3rd and Sean Lamberson of Wagoner, 5’06.00, 7th.
Discus – Justin Hines of Coweta, 136’01.00”, 2nd and Piper Pennington of Coweta, 123’03.50”, 5th.
Shot Put – Justin Hines of Coweta, 48’05.00”, 2nd.