Coweta Tiger wrestling opened the 2019-20 season on the road Tuesday, Dec. 3 with a 53-24 win over the McAlester Buffaloes. The Tigers recorded six falls and one forfeit along with two major decisions.
Coweta forfeited the first three matches at 106, 113 and 120 to give the Buffaloes an 18-0 advantage before starting their dominance. Owen McNatt (126) pinned Trip Miller, Bronson Burcham (132) pinned Jackson Kidd and Mason Kidd scored a 9-1 major decision 9-1 over Anthony Sanchez to narrow the deficit to 16-18.
C.J. Clifton (145) gave the Tigers the lead for the first time with a pin over Andrew Major. Cole Stevens (152) followed with a pin of Trey Howard before Dylan Barber (160) was pinned by Gunnar Spence.
The Tigers lead 28-24 before Coweta finishing off McAlester with five closing wins.
Jesse McDermott (170) won a 7-3 decision over Caleb Squyres, followed by an 11-3 major decision for Gage Hamm over Wyatt Grimell. Hudson Moudy (195) picked up a forfeit win.
Coweta finished off the match with pins by Piper Pennington (220) over Isaac Smith and Caleb Phillips (285) over Austin Hood.
Coweta will host Collinsville Tuesday, Dec. 10 for their annual early season tune up match. On Friday and Saturday they will compete in the Mid-America Tournament in Enid before returning home December 17 to face Glenpool in the I-High Gym.
The Tigers will finish off the 2019 portion of the season with their annual trip to the Kansas City Stampede in Kansas City, Mo., one of the five top grading tournaments in the nation.