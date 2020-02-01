Senior night ceremonies held prior to the Catoosa dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28 honored four Tiger wrestlers and two Lady Tiger cheerleaders at the Coweta I-High Gym. Honored with Piper Pennington, Jesse McDermott, Parker Roberts and Johnny Fadeyev along with Jaydyn Dame and Nellie Garman.
Coweta Wrestling Head Coach Ashton Cooper presented his seniors with a framed series of team photos remembering their years of competition for the Tigers.
Lady Tiger Cheer Coach Kim Whiteley served as the announcer for the evening and gave special honors to her two senior cheerleaders.
Coweta won its first home dual of the season over the 4A Catoosa Indians, 46-29.