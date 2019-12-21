Coweta Tiger wrestling is struggling mightily as they open the 2019-20 season, headed into Christmas-New Year Holidays and the annual trip to compete in the Kansas City Stampede Dec. 20-21. The Tigers are 1-2 in duals at this time.
After opening with a 53-24 road win at McAlester, the Tigers have suffered at the hands of Collinsville (57-12) and Glenpool (48-25). They have been forced to forfeit at least the first two weights and twice, the first three, spotting opponents a 12-0 or 18-0 advantage before they set foot on the mat.
Both Collinsville and Glenpool are ranked in the top 10 of Class 5A.
Hosting Glenpool last week, the Tigers started 0-18, then lost the next two matches by a pin and a decision for a 0-27 deficit before scoring their first points. C.J. Clifton (138) pinned his opponent with 1:38 left in the second period to put Coweta on the scoreboard.
Coweta lost the next two matches by a pin and a decision before senior Jesse McDermott (160) pinned his opponent in 1:39 of the first period to go 3-0 for the season. His win narrowed the Tigers' deficit to 12-36.
Sophomore Gage Hamm (170) won a major decision 17-4 to also go to 3-0 for the season, raising the score to 16-36.
The next two weights fell to pins, giving Glenpool a 48-16 edge before Elijah Fadeyev (220) won 6-1 and Caleb Phillips (285) pinned his opponent with 1:05 left on the clock in the opening period of his heavyweight match. Phillips is 3-0 on the season with three pins in dual action.
Coweta competed last weekend in the Mid-America Meet in Enid. Results of that action has not been received, nor have comments on the Glenpool match.
Following the Kansas City Stampede during the Christmas-New Year Holiday period, the Tigers will host 4A Fort Gibson, Thursday Jan. 9. They will compete in the Larry Wilkey Invitational Tournament in Jenks Jan. 10-11.
Glenpool 48 - Coweta 25
106 – Forfeit
113 – Forfeit
120 – Forfeit
126 – Kam Chrisman pinned in 3:28.
132 – Bronson Burcham lost 6-2 decision.
138 – C.J. Clifton pinned opponent in 3:16.
145 – Dylan Barber pinned in 1:10.
152 – Cole Stevens lost 8-3 decision.
160 – Jesse McDermott won by fall in 1:39.
170 – Gage Hamm won 17-4 major decision.
182 – Hudson Moody pinned in :52.
195 – Wyatt Holmes pinned in 2:28.
220 – Elijah Fadeyev won 6-1 decision.
285 – Caleb Phillips won by fall in :55.