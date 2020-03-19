Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... MCINTOSH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FRIDAY. * AT 1216 PM CDT, DOPPLER ESTIMATES 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. WHILE THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE ENDED, FLOODING FROM THIS RAIN WILL LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... MUSKOGEE... OKMULGEE... WAGONER... BRISTOW... OKEMAH... EUFAULA... PRYOR... BIXBY... JENKS... OKFUSKEE... GLENPOOL... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA... HENRYETTA... FORT GIBSON... CHECOTAH... CHOUTEAU... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE WHERE IT IS STILL RAINING IN THE WARNED AREA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS, INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 286. INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 187 AND 193, BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 237 AND 238, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 261 AND 272. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&