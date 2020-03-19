Working with everything they could put on the mat, Coweta Tiger wrestling worked hard to overcome injuries, illness, deflections from the team and youth to qualify four underclassmen for the 2020 5A State Tournament.
All is not gloom and frustration, though as a good nucleus of experienced talent will return to the mat for 2020-21.
“We knew it would be a rebuilding year, but they battled all year long,” Head Coach Ashton Cooper said. “I couldn’t have been prouder of the way they finished. It was small measurable goals throughout the year, and we will build on them as we go forward.”
The coach noted there are a couple of other kids on the squad who have a chance to do something special.
“We have nothing to be disappointed about. I’ve grown more as a coach this year than ever before. They’re hungry and we’re hungry. We’ll be back. We competed, and you can’t ask for more as a coach. We left it out there.
“Our motto is ‘Full Send’, give 100 percent. Leave it out there and do it the Coweta way. If it doesn’t turn out to be enough, it’s fine. We’ll keep building, improving and moving forward.”
Coach Cooper completes his fourth season with a dual career record of 21-25. The Tigers were 3-6 in duals for the season.
Junior Bronson Burcham (132) qualified for State for the third straight year and sophomore Caleb Phillips (285) went for the second straight year. Joining them were junior Cole Stevens (152) and sophomore Gage Hamm (170).
Phillips finished with a 41-9 record and led the team with 34 falls and his 41 wins. He was 9-0 in dual action with seven pins and two forfeits. He won a fourth-place medal at 220 pounds his freshman year.
Hamm was 33-15 and led the Tigers in takedowns (85), near falls (67) and reversals (18). In duals he was also 9-0 with three pins and a major decision. Hamm was a runner-up in Regional action.
Burcham finished dual action 6-2 with four pins. He tied with senior Jesse McDermott in escapes (26) to lead the Tigers. He also finished second in takedowns (62) and near falls (46).
Cole Stevens finished 5-4 in duals with 4 pins and 23-15 for the season.
Freshman Mason Kidd (138) was 11-16 for the season and 4-3 in dual action with four pins and a major decision.
Career Statistics
Seniors – Piper Pennington 31 falls, 1 major decision, 67 takedowns, 28 near falls, 13 reversals, 43 escapes; Jesse McDermott 17 falls, 1 tech fall, 1 major decision, 77 takedowns, 35 near falls, 10 reversals, 62 escapes; Jonathan Fadeyev 3 falls, 1 major decision, 21 takedowns, 4 near falls, 1 reversal, 12 escapes.
Juniors – Bronson Burcham 29 falls, 4 major decisions, 109 takedowns, 31 near falls, 9 reversals, 44 escapes; Cole Stevens 22 falls, 2 major decisions, 49 takedowns, 24 near falls, 10 reversals, 43 escapes; CJ Clifton 21 falls, 1 major decision, 49 takedowns, 35 near falls, 13 reversals, 48 escapes; Kam Chrisman 5 falls, 10 takedowns, 1 near fall, 2 reversals, 21 escapes; Wesley Spohn 10 falls, 4 major decisions, 53 takedowns, 47 near falls, 11 reversals, 43 escapes.
Sophomores – Caleb Phillips 51 falls, 108 takedowns, 51 near falls, 30 reversals; Gage Hamm 45 falls, 2 tech falls, 6 major decisions, 114 takedowns, 89 near falls, 28 reversals, 24 escapes; Hudson Moudy 8 falls, 11 takedowns, 9 near falls, 8 reversals; Dylan Barber 1 fall, 9 takedowns, 3 near falls, 2 reversals, 14 escapes.
Freshmen – Mason Kidd 5 falls, 2 major decisions, 14 takedowns, 6 near falls, 2 reversals; Abraham Fadeyev 1 fall, 4 takedowns, 1 near fall; Wyatt Holmes 4 takedowns, 1 near fall; Tanner Gregory 1 takedown.