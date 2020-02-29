One Coweta Tiger wrestler will compete for a state championship title Saturday night at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma City.
Caleb Phillips (285) will wrestle Whitney Azlin of Edison Prep in the finals after winning his first two tournament matches at the Jim Norick Arena on Friday.
The Coweta High School sophomore won by fall in 0:55 over Elias Soliz of Altus in the quarterfinals and won by fall in 0:55 over Talon Phillips of MacArthur in the semifinals to advance.
Phillips and Azlin met just one week ago in the 5A East Regional finals where Azlin won by fall in 4:27. The Coweta teen hopes to avenge that loss on the state’s biggest stage.
For three Tiger grapplers, their season ended Saturday morning in the consolation semi-finals as they tried to battle their way back through the bracket.
Bronson Burcham (132) won a 4-3 decision over Jose Centeno of Altus in the quarterfinals before dropping a 12-1 major decision to Caleb Tanner of Collinsville in the semifinals.
In Saturday’s consolation semifinals, he lost a 7-2 decision to Cody Francis of Skiatook.
Cole Stevens (152) won a 12-1 major decision over Nathan Hudson of Duncan in the quarterfinals before dropping a 5-1 decision to Kolten Allphin of Collinsville in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals, he lost by fall to Mason Watts of Glenpool in 4:42.
Gage Hamm (170) lost by fall in 1:40 to Nathan Atwood of Lawton MacArthur in the quarterfinals before winning a 10-4 decision over Jacob Law of El Reno in round one on the consolation side.
In the consolation semifinals, he lost by fall to Bo Hardy of Piedmont in 3:11.
We will have a tournament update late this evening.