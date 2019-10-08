The Coweta boys and girls participated in the prestigious Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival held Saturday, Oct. 5 in Agri Park in Fayetteville, Ark., and did well against some great competition.
The girls team finished 37th while the boys were 88th for coach Bob Clements.
Freshman Brelee Burcham led the Tiger girls with a 136th place finish in the 5K distance with a time of 21:15.0 among the 630 individuals that competed.
Other Coweta finishers were: Macey Brooks (187th) 21:48.2, Alexis Harper (236th) 22:14.4, Hailey Secrest (261st) 22:33.3, Ryleigh Hale (270th) 22:37.9, Angel Whisman (309th) 22:56.4, Lilyran Winter (339th) 23:24.6 and Riley Buthoh 24:55.7.
The Tiger boys were led by senior Roger Owens, who recorded a 19:03.3 time to finish 452nd among the 931 that raced.
Other Tigers runners and their places were: Jaron Meadows (454th) 19:03.8, Colin Neff (485th) 19:12.5, Kyle Newell (523rd) 19:37.3, Wyatt Fincher (574th) 20:06.1, Wyatt Bommershine (595th) 20:25.6, Shane Borszich (599th) 20:30.7 and Tristan Gillespie 20:30.7.
On Sept. 26, the Coweta girls finished second in the Owasso Invitational held at Tulsa’s Mohawk Park. Burcham again led the way with a time of 21:55.72. Burcham finished seventh overall. Teammate Brooks was 13th in a time of 22:20.98.
The Coweta boys were ninth as a team and led by Owens, who finished 45th in a time of 19:57.34. Meadows was 51st in 20:29.51, Colin Neff was 62nd in a time of 21:23.70 while Kyle Newell was 65th in 21:31.44. Fincher was 73rd and clocked in 22:14.32.