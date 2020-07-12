Reed Gaddy has been selected to the Oklahoma All-State baseball team. The 2020 Coweta graduate is only the 8th All-State player in Coweta Tiger baseball history.
The honoree played multiple infield positions for the Tigers including 3rd base, shortstop and second base. He also pitched from the mound.
In 2019, he was an All-District award winner.
Gaddy entered his senior campaign with 46 hits (two doubles), 32 RBI’s, 46 runs, 42 walks, 19 stolen bases, .262 average/66 innings on the mound, 4-3, 76 hits allowed, 47 runs (36 earned), 37 walks and 57 strike outs.
In his pandemic –shortened final season, he recorded one strikeout and two walks in three innings of pitching and recorded five hits, four RBIs, five runs scored and five stolen bases.
Gaddy joins Greg Edwards, Kyle Roat, Jeremy Leeper, Brent Harrison, Jake Northern, Braden Calico and Reid Stockman on the Coweta Baseball All-State list.