Coweta guard Madison Wheat was recently for the Oklahoma Coaches Association East All-State girls basketball team.
Wheat will receive a special All-State ring, but it is not certain whether she will get to play in the annual games in July.
The OCA board has yet to decide whether the annual games will be played due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Wheat, who is a 5-foot-4 senior, also received another honor along with a teammate. She was selected as an Honorable Mention player in the Tulsa World’s All-State picks released on Sunday May 3.
Wheat was joined by Linda Brice, who is a 5-5, junior.