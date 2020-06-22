Coweta baseball standouts Chandler Wheeler (pitcher) and Grant Latendresse (pitcher/utility) will be among the student athletes competing in the High School Senior Series planned July 3-4 at ONEOK Field.
Hosted by the Tulsa Drillers and presented by Tulsa Tech, the two-day series will give graduating seniors one more opportunity to represent their schools on the diamond after their final season was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The East-West game on Friday, July 3 will feature athletes from Claremore, Glenpool, Jenks, Edison, Pryor, Metro Christian, Bixby, Cascia Hall, Holland Hall, Sapulpa and Kiefer.
The Saturday, July 4 North-South game will feature athletes from Coweta, Verdigris, Bishop Kelley, Sand Springs, Owasso, Victory Christian, Liberty, Broken Arrow, Union and Regent Prep.
Both games begin at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a post-game Independence Holiday fireworks show.
“I would like to thank the Tulsa Drillers for reaching out to our association and hosting our annual All-Star Game,” said Pat Foster, president of the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association. “This gives many seniors in the Tulsa area that lost their season a chance to play another game.”
Foster, a former Coweta Tiger Baseball coach, is now head coach at Metro Christian.
Tickets are $12 for home plate premium, $10 for field reserved and $6 for general admission. They are available for purchase through the ONEOK Field Ticket Office and online at https://www.milb.com/tulsa/tickets/high-school-senior-series.
Fans attending games are reminded that COVID-19 restrictions and limitations will apply. Capacity at ONEOK Field will be less than half of normal capacity as safe-distancing standards will be observed.