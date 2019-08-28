Joining the Coweta Tigers as defensive coordinator will be Macklin Chermack, coming from Mena, Arkansas with Head Coach Tim Harper.
Chermack spent eight years with South Arkansas University as a graduate assistant coach after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and earning his master’s degree at Ohio University.
“Facilities are excellent here and the people have been so supportive of our staff. Also, the athletes have responded well to our new staff changes. I am excited to get started with this new opportunity,” Chermack said.
Chermack has a veteran staff of assistants to help with his transition and a group of athletes that showed marked improvement last season, especially in the underclassmen called upon by the Tigers to fill injury vacancies.
Defense is an area the Tigers need to become stronger in as they have had trouble in past seasons completing games successfully although the offense put high point totals on the scoreboard.