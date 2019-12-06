Coweta High School volleyball standout Linzy Dill has signed a letter of intent with Oklahoma Baptist University to play collegiate volleyball with the Bison after graduation.
A middle blocker, Dill completed her high school career with 1,127 kills, 275 blocks, 297 digs, 159 serving aces and 19 assists.
She earned Metro Lakes Conference second team honors her senior season and first team honors as a junior. Dill also received All-World honorable mention recognition her sophomore and junior seasons.