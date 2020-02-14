The Wagoner Bulldogs made a strong statement to open the OSSAA Dual State Championships at the Stride Event Center in Enid. They defeated the Catoosa Indians 48-20 in the 4A quarter-finals to advance to the semi-finals on Saturday.
They will face Cushing, who recorded a 63-12 victory over Cache. Semi-final action begins at 12 noon.
Winner of that match will take on the winner of the Tuttle-Blanchard match. Tuttle defeated Mannford 76-0 in the quarter-finals while Blanchard tied with Elgin, but won the most individual matches.
The following Bulldog results are posted from today’s action:
At 106, Alexis Miller lost by fall to Guy Clevenger in 2:23.
At 113, Braven Bowman won by fall over Corban Zugelder in 3:36.
At 120, Gage Eaton won in overtime to Case Carlile, 8-5.
At 126, Gabriel Rodriguez lost by fall to Caleb Hight in 5:11.
At 132, Braden Drake won by fall over Roper Young in 1:59.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won by fall over Tanner Thomas in 1:34.
At 145, Bryson Sisco of Wagoner lost by tech fall 20-4 to Jaylon Otero.
At 152, Logan Sterling won a 5-1 decision over David Mendoza.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau won by fall over Caleb Spencer in 2:56.
At 170, Drew Mills lost a 9-4 decision to Corey Chilcoat.
At 182, Roman Garcia won by fall over Brock Ferguson in 0:50.
At 195, Chochee Watson won a 5-3 decision over Clayton Wood.
At 220, Logan Cole won a 2-0 decision over Danny Rowe.
At 285, Jayden Marshall won by forfeit.