Just before Jay Stephens got inside his 18-wheeler truck to drive food items to a Mazzio’s Pizza in Atlanta, he stopped by Ellington to offer students a look at the big rig.
The demonstration was called “Touch a Truck” experience and students got into the spirit with many questions.
Stephens drives for SYGMA networks out of Pryor. “SYGMA is the largest food delivery in the world,” Stephens said.
SYGMA delivers for Arby’s, Taco Bell, Mazzio’s, McAlister’s Deli, Steak n Shake and others.
“All the Mazzio’s in Tulsa are delivered by SYGMA,” Stephens added. “We deliver to 10 stores per route.”
The longest Mazzio’s delivery was the one Stephens was about to make to Atlanta.
The students got to see the inside of a big rig and the most popular thing to do was honk the horns.
Stephens explained that the food storage part of the truck was kept at minus-10 degrees.
One of the first questions from one of the many groups that toured the truck was, “Do you deliver pancake on a stick,” one eager child wanted to know.
Stephens politely fielded all questions, but regretted to say, pancake on a stick was not something he hauled.