Area residents looking to head out to area lakes this week will want to check out the latest report of conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Fort Gibson: August 5. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, and tube jigs around channels, coves, flats, and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 4. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, jerk bait, rogues, topwater lures, and worms around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, inlet, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around channels, creek channels, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 1. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and sassy shad around shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 67 and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and small lures below the dam and around non-current areas. Water generation is maintaining around 1600 cfs, which allows for some wade fishing. Also, float fishing is good from boats. ODWC is continuing with weekly stocking at this time. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: August 4. Elevation 5 3/4 ft. above normal and falling slowly, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and juglines around flats. Current release from the dam is 5000 cfs. All campgrounds and boat ramps are open. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: August 4. Elevation above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber, and bridges. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 15-25 ft. around main lake and points. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Tenkiller: August 6. Elevation 9 1/2 ft. above normal and dropping, water clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs at 12-20 ft. around docks, main lake, and submerged brush structure. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, plastics, and large plastics and brush hogs at 15-20 ft. around dam, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, shad, and sunfish around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie action is picking up with keeper fish taken over brush piles. Bass action is good in the main lake off points and rip-rap with one smallmouth over 7 pounds reported as a possible new lake record. Catfish are active as well on live or cut baits using traditional methods. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 4. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shallows, shorelines, spillway, and tailwater. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, inlet, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 83 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.