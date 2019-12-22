With higher than normal December temperatures, area anglers are finding conditions to be just right for a day of fishing.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect on area lakes. Happy fishing, everyone!
Ft. Gibson
December 17. Elevation normal, water 40. Paddlefish fair on snagging around channels. Blue catfish good on shad around flats, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Eufaula
December 13. Elevation normal, water murky and slowly setting. Striped bass excellent on jigs, live shad, plastics, and top water below and around the dam. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and worms around river mouth, sandbar, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Greenleaf
December 11. Elevation normal, water 53 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone
December 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
December 13. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. River is beginning to cycle water flows with short periods of no or low generation. Water conditions should continue to improve if weather allows. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller
December 15. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around coves, docks, and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves and docks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Fishermen reporting fair to good. Some white bass being caught trolling in the main lake. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
December 11. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, dam, and flats. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbait around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.