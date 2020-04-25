Beautiful spring weather is sending more and more people outdoors to enjoy time at area lakes. For anglers, fishing gives them an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while also meeting social distancing requirements mandated during the coronavirus pandemic.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect on area lakes. Happy fishing, everyone!
Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 62 and less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. White bass good on minnows and jigs along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, sandbar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Bluegill and green sunfish good on minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, flats and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: Elevation 19. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along creek channels, river channel and Etta Bend upstream to Sequoyah Club. Fishing activity is picking up with many anglers finding success on white bass between Horseshoe Bend and the Sequoyah Club. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass are moving into the shallows getting ready for spawn. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation above normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, flats, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Paddlefish snagging good below the dam and tailwater. Flathead catfish good on live bait below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on crickets, jigs, minnows and shrimp below the dam, along creek channels, dam, rocks and shallows. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, along rocks, shallows and shorelines and in coves. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.