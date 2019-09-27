Former Coweta soccer standout Cameron Eaves experienced a very special moment while playing recently with the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen in Miami.
Eaves and his college teammates were playing Coffeyville when from the stands, his three-year-old daughter, Olivia, stood up and yelled, "Daddy, get a goal!" Less than a minute later, he put the ball in the net - one of two team goals in the second half.
"It was awesome!" reported a proud dad and grandfather, Steven Eaves.
Eaves has scored two goals thus far in his sophomore season.
To date, the Golden Norsemen are 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.
Golden Norsemen teammates from Wagoner County include:
- Sophomore goal keeper Josh Long of Coweta, no statistics available.
- Freshman goal keeper Ethyn Willis of Wagoner, 43 saves.
- Freshman midfielder Dillon Hooper of Coweta, 1 assist.
- Freshman forward Gage Creekmore of Coweta, 1 goal.