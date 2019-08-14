Area kids are invited to come out to the city pond behind W.L. Odom Field on Saturday, Aug. 17 for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Kids’ Fishing Derby.
The free event will be held from 10 am. to 12 noon and include free water games and hotdogs.
Mallett said participants should bring their own fishing poles, bait and tackle boxes.
Event sponsors are Bank of Cherokee County, Dragon Fly Kidz Childcare, Rowe Insurance and Wagoner Walmart.
“Lots of great prizes will be given away, including more than 10 kids’ fishing poles and tackle boxes,” Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said. “Ya’ll come out, now!”
Call 918-485-3414 to learn more.