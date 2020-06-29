2020-07-01 wcat-flathead caught again

Kyle Ruehle of Wagoner is with his son, Dylan, who caught a 50-pound flathead catfish out of their farm pond. This is one of the fish that Tyson Orton had caught and released a month earlier. COURTESY PHOTO

