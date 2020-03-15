The best high school and college fishermen from the Southern Conference will invade Lake Fort Gibson to compete in the FLW College Fishing tournament on March 27-28.
The Fort Gibson event will take place in the Southern Conference on March 27, according to the FLW website. The high school weigh-in will be March 27 at 2 p.m. with the college weigh-in at 3 p.m. on March 28.
Both members of the winning team at the 2020 FLW College Fishing National Championship will advance to the 2020 FLW Series Championship where they will compete for a top prize of $200,000. Both members of the second, third and fourth-place teams will advance to the 2020 BFL All-American to compete as boaters where they are guaranteed $1,500 plus a shot at winning the top prize of $100,000.
Both members of the fifth and sixth-place teams advance to the 2020 All-American to compete as co-anglers where they are guaranteed $750 plus a shot at winning $50,000. Additionally, each angler finishing in the top 10 at the 2020 National Championship receives priority entry into the 2021 FLW Series.
Registration for teams wanting to compete in the 2020 FLW College Fishing tournaments has been open since November 2019. Teams can register at FLWFishing.com or by calling 270-252-1000. The entry fee is unchanged for 2020 at $75 per team for teams entering prior to onsite check-in. The onsite entry fee is $100 per team.
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) recently announced the schedule, rules and entry dates for the 2020 FLW College Fishing presented by YETI season, highlighted by the FLW College Fishing National Championship on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla., and advancement opportunities for anglers to compete in the Bass Fishing League (BFL) All-American and the FLW Series Championship.
All teams also now have the freedom to add as many nonconference tournaments to their schedule as they like.